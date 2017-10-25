Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 25 October 2017 14:21 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 242

Daniel Wins Democrat,

Jones, Shealy in Run-off



Frank Daniel won the Democrat nomination for County Council Chairman, and Derrick Jones and Gwen Shealy will meet in a run-off on Oct. 31 for the Republican nod.

Less than 15 percent of Saluda County’s eligible voters cast ballots in the Tues., Oct. 17, primaries.

Democrat Daniel, a 12-year member of County Council, got 370 votes to political newcomer Darren Horne’s 216.

Jones, the pastor of Saluda Church of God, led the Republican ticket with 376 votes. Council Vice-Chairman Gwen Shealy got 341 votes, and former Councilman Jacob Schumpert tallied 214.

The avoid a run-off a candidate had to get 50 percent of the vote, plus one. In leading the ticket Jones got 40.39 percent.

If you voted in the Democratic Primary, you can not vote in the Republican run-off.

All others voters, including the nearly 10,000 who did cast ballots on Oct. 17, are eligible to vote in the run-off on Halloween Day. Polls open at 7 a.m.



New Hall of Fame Class Named

A longtime teacher-administrator and five athletes make up this year’s Saluda County Schools Hall of Fame class.

They will be inducted at halftime of the Saluda-Fox Creek game Fri., Oct. 27.

This year’s inductees include Dora Ellen Shealy Connelly, Marion Frye, Raymond Hesse, Johnny Springs, Boyce Todd and Titania Watson.

Mrs. Connelly graduated from Hollywood High School in 1947, and played basketball for four years under legendary Coach Mac Quattlebaum, averaging 20 points a game. She led the Lady Hornets to the 1947 State Championship. She was offered a basketball scholarship to Newberry College. She said she played the best game of her life after spending the afternoon stacking green lumber!

Marion Frye had an unusual athletic career, as he lettered in four different sports at two different schools during the same year. A 1963 graduate of Hollywood High, he played basketball and baseball for the Hornets, and since Hollywood didn’t have football and track teams, he played those sports for Saluda High. He scored four touchdowns for the Tigers in their 53-27 win Woodruff in the 1962 Class A State Championship game. He played football for one season at Newberry College.before an injury ended his career. Frye served for 14-years in the S.C. House of Representative from District 39, which included all of Saluda County at that time.

Dr. Raymond Hesse was Frye’s teammate on the 1962 State Championship team as a junior quarterback, and came back in 1963 to lead the Tigers to their second straight title. He was named Class A All-State quarterback in 1963, and was the Most Valuable Player in the 1964 North-South All-Star game. He lettered in five sports at SHS, football, basketball, baseball, track and golf. He graduated from MUSC in 1972 and has been practicing medicine for 45 years.

The late Johnny Springs was an integral member of Saluda High Schools 1977 and 1978 state championship boys basketball teams, averaging over 20 points a game. His senior year he was second in the upper state in scoring and third in rebounding. Springs went on to play for Anderson College and Newberry College.

The late Boyce Todd came to Saluda High School in 1948 as the agriculture teacher and served the district until his retirement in 1983. He was a teacher from 1948-1965, principal of Saluda High from 1965-1976, and served as District One Superintendent from 1976-83. The vocational wing that was added at the old Saluda High School was named the Boyce Todd Vocational Building.

Titania Watson was a three-sport star at Saluda High, making all-region in two of them.. Her greatest accomplishments were in track and field. In 1995 she was named the AA Track and Field Player of the Year. In 1995 she was state champion in shot put, and 400 meter. In 1996 she was state champion in the shot put, and 100 meter. She broke school records in the shot put, 400 meter and 4x400 meter relay.





Johnston Man Dies In Accident

A Johnston man died Sunday night of injuries received in a one-car accident off of the Ridge Spring Hwy.

According to Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner, Shaquille Rashawn Rolland, 23, of 350 Long Cane Road, Johnston, died on the scene from multiple trauma injuries.

The accident occurred at 11:10 p.m. at the intersection of Spann Rd., and Richland Creek Rd.

S.C. Highway Patrol spokesman Joe Hovis said the 1999 Honda Rolland was driving went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, overturned, then hit a tree. The victim was not wearing a seatbelt.



