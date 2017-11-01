Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 01 November 2017 14:14 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 252

SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL CHAIRMAN

PRIMARY RESULTS



Derrick Jones - 618

Gwen Shealy - 423

Jones will meet Frank Daniel in the Special Election

on Tuesday, December 19





New Hall of Fame Class Inducted



The 2017 Hall of Fame class for Saluda County Schools was inducted Fri., Oct. 27, during halftime of the Saluda-Fox Creek. Inductees Dora Helen Shealy Connelly, Marion Frye, Ray Hesse, Titania Watson and the families of the late Johnny Springs and Boyce Todd accepted Hall of Fame plaques. Duplicate plaques will be hung at Saluda High School. (SHS photos by Dean Roesner)





Richland Creek Antique Fall

Festival November 3, 4, 5

The 22nd Annual Fall Festival/Tractor/Engine show and pull will be held at Richland Creek Farms, 542 Richland Creek Road, Ward, Nov. 3-5

The festival site is located between Batesburg-Leesville, Ridge Spring and Saluda. From Batesburg-Leesville take Hwy. 178 north toward Saluda or from Ridge Spring take Hwy. 39 north toward Saluda from Saluda take Hwy. 39 south toward Ridge Spring follow the signs and exit onto Duncan Road which leads to Richland Creek Road.

This family event has activities planned for everyone with demonstrations of old farm machinery, steam engine, saw mill, hit miss engines, syrup cooking, shingle making, thrashing of grain, blacksmith shop, a barnyard exhibit, pedal tractor race/pull and a antique tractor pull for tractors through 1960 also vendors and exhibitors plus great food vendors.

The gates open each day at 9:00 A. M. and the tractor pull begins with a demonstration pull at 7:00 P.M. on Friday and the Saturday competition pull beginning at 1:00 P. M.

The highlight for the weekend is a visit to Richland Springs Baptist Church for Old Fashion Day on Sunday beginning at 10:00 A. M. The church is located at 1895 Duncan Road.

Admission is $5.00 a day for Friday and Sunday and $10.00 a day on Saturday for adults; children under 12 years old are admitted free. RV hookups are available by reservations at $45.00 for the weekend for water/electric only. This is an educational/family event and NO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES OR OTHER CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WILL BE PERMITTED!!!

For additional information see our web site at: www.richlandcreek antiques.com, or call 864 445 2781/e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .





Saluda County Farm to Table and Honey Tasting

The Saluda County Chamber of Commerce has partnered with The Town of Ward, The Town of Ridge Spring, Gables Inn and Gardens, and Clemson Extension to bring you the first annual Saluda County Farm to Table and Honey Tasting Celebration, November 4th, 2017 from 6pm-9pm, at The Gables Inn and Garden, in Ward.

This exciting event will benefit aspiring young farmers from The Ridge area.

Come celebrate the bounty of The Ridge Region through local fresh foods, drinks from local breweries, wineries, artisanal wares, and musical entertainment.

Honey and other products from local apiaries will be available for tasting and for purchase.

Come experience The Ridge’s Finest Cuisine and help provide financial support for future agriculture students from the Ridge Community.

Tickets: $75.00, can be pur-chased by calling the Saluda County Chamber at 864-445-4100 or visiting Saluda FTT on Facebook!



