Law Enforcement Agencies Joining Forces For Safety Patrol



Law enforcement agencies are joining forces in Saluda County to promote highway safety on Nov. 27 and Nov. 28.

Taking part in the event are the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, Saluda Police Department and S.C. Transportation Police.

The officers will be primarily patrolling S.C. 39 and 121, and U.S. 178 and 378.

They will be looking for DUIs, speeding and distracted driving.

One deputy said out of every ten suspected DUI stops he makes, nine of the drivers were not drinking, but were distracted by their phones.

Saluda County has had seven highway fatalities this year, compared to only one last year. Most of the fatalities have taken place on U.S. 178 and S.C. 121. The fatalities occurred between 6:00 and 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. until midnight.

Of the seven fatalities, four were not wearing seatbelts.

Saluda County is a part of the S.C. Highway Patrol’s Troop 2. Thirteen troopers serve Saluda, Edgefield and McCormick counties.

The Highway patrol is apprecia-ive of the help it gets from the Sheriff’s Office and Saluda Police, who often handle the scenes of an accident until a trooper gets there.

Last year, the Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office combined forces to conduct 100 check points, and got many DUI offenders off the roads.



Court Features Some

Lengthy Sentences



The last term of General Sessions Court until March 2-018 concluded last week.

There was only one jury trial during the two week term, and it was covered in detail in last week’s newspaper.

Demarcus L. Robinson, of Ridge Spring, was found guilty of Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, and Possession of a Weapon during commission of a Violent Crime.

He was sentenced to twenty-five (25) years by Circuit Court Judge Robert E. Hood.

Judge William Keesley presided during the first week of court/

Following are the sentences for guilty pleas:

Tommy Cary Adams II, possession of crack cocaine, three years, upon service of 37 days, suspended to two years probation. Yasjaira M. Colmenanes Menseses, simple possession of marijuana, 30 days.

Emily Josephine Cribb, possession of Schedule 10, Youth Offender Act (YOA) not to exceed six months, suspended to six months probation. Marcus Clifford Cunningham, armed robbery, 12 years.

Tyrese Marcell Dantignac, unlawful carrying of a handgun, one year, suspended to seven days and 13 months probation. Robert Samuel Day III, resisting arrest, no assault, one year.

Darguarious Tremaine Fuller, armed robbery while using deadly weapon, 23 years; attempted murder, 23 years. Dwayne Scott Harper, voyeurism, three years, suspended to time served and three years probation.

Dar’twon Marquinese Laounda Hill, unlawful carrying of a pistol, YOA not to exceed one year, suspended to six months probation. Justin Bostic Heath, unlawful carrying of a handgun, six months or $200 fine.

Edward Holloway, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, three years, suspended to time served and 12 months probation. Quinton Cortez Jerry, armed robbery, 12 years.

Meria A. Jones, ill treatment of animals, 30 months, suspended to time served and 15 months probation. Terrell Daniel Lockett, accessory after the fact, five years, upon service of 142 days, suspended to two years probation.

Charzavia Keonjae Long, assault and battery, 1st degree, three years. Stefan Jaleel McKelvin, unlawful carrying of a pistol, YOA not to exceed one year, suspended to one year probation.

Christopher Shane Miller, possession of narcotics, Schedule I (d), C, LSD, and Schedule II 1st offense, 303 days time served. Caryn Ann Molter, burglary 3rd degree, four years, suspended to time served, two years probation.

Rondell Morris, failure to stop for a blue light, three years, suspended to time served, 12 months probation. Stephen Lee Morris, possession of meth 1st, 10 months.

Christopher Leneer Perry, possession of meth 1st, three years, suspended to 42 days, two years probation. Matais Lopez Pinto, DUI 2nd, 45 days.

Andrea Michelle Inabinet Reynolds, use of vehicle without owners permission (temporary purpose), 60 days, one year probation. Edgardo Sierra Rivera, burglary 2nd, non-violent, five years, suspended to 164 days, five years probation.

Gregory Shaquille Tolen, burglary 2nd violent, ten years, upon service of two years, suspended to five years probation. Frederick Donnell Williams possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two years, upon service of four days, suspended to two years probation.

Steven Dyllan Wilson, pointing and presenting a fire arm, five years; receiving stolen goods, eight years. Billy Wayne Zachary, possession of meth, two years, suspended to time served and 18 months probation.





FLIPPING OUT - Saluda’s Daquain Brunson cut a flip after the Tigers warpped up their third straight trip to the 2-A Upper State Championship game with the 30-26 win over Lee Central. (SHS photo by Dean Roesner)



Two Local Teams In

Upper State Finals



Two local teams will play in their respective Upper State Championship game Fri., Nov. 24.

For the third year in a row, the Saluda Tigers will travel to Abbevile to take on the Panthers. Abbeville has won the previous two meetings, and went on to in the state title.

Ridge Spring-Monetta will host Lamar in the 1-A upper state. The Trojan stage a big comeback to defeat Lewisville last Friday.

An other nearby school with a coach and several players from Saluda County, Wardlaw, won the SCISA 8-man football championship last Friday.





