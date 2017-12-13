Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 13 December 2017 15:53 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 226

ERIC CHAPMAN rode in the truck pulling his brother-in-law Sheriff John Perry’s float in the Saluda Christmas Parade on Dec. 2. (Standard-Sentinel photo)



Johnston Officer Dies

In One Car Accident



A Johnston police officer from Saluda died in a single vehicle accident while on duty Fri., Dec. 8.

James Eric Chapman, 30, died at 11:48 p.m. at the Augusta University Medical Center from a head injury, according to the Edgefield County Coroner’s office.

Cpl. Bill Rhyne with the Highway Patrol said Chapman’s Ford Explorer was traveling south along S.C. Highway 23 when it ran off the left side of the road near JET Middle School at about 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Rhyne said the vehicle rolled over and ejected Chapman before he was taken to a hospital. It was unknown if Chapman was wearing a seatbelt.

Cpl. Chapman had worked with the Johnston Police Department since July 2015.

Before working with the Johnston police, Cpl Chapman was a machine gunner with the United States Marine Corp. He served in the Marines from 2010-2014, including a stint in Afghanistan.

He was the brother-in-law of Saluda County Sheriff John Perry.



Council Chairman

Election December 19



Saluda County voters will go to the polls Tues., Dec. 19, to elect the Saluda County Council Chairman.

Democrat Frank Daniel and Republic Derrick Jones are vying to fill the unexpired term of the chairman, Don Hancock, who died Aug. 2, after a battle with cancer.

Daniel has been a member of County Council since 2006. He defeated political newcomer Darren Horne in the Democratic Primary.

Jones is pastor of Saluda Church of God and is running for office in Saluda County for the first time. He defeated Council Vice-Chairman Gwen Shealy in the Republican Primary run-off, after those two led a three-way ticket that also included former Councilman Jacob Schumpert.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Turn-out was light in the primaries, with less than 15 percent of Saluda County’s eligible voters casting ballots.

Ergle Named Farm Bureau Talent Winner

Sophie Ergle (left) daughter of Jonathan and April Ergle of Saluda County, won top honors in the SC Farm Bureau Talent Contest Junior Division, held recently in Myrtle Beach during the organization’s 74th Annual Meeting. Kursten Long (middle) of Newberry County took first runner-up, while Anna Tomlinson (right) of Greenville County was named second runner-up.