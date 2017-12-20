Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 20 December 2017 14:58 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 249

(Saluda’s very own Santa!)



Merry Christmas from the Standard-Sentinel staff!



Jones Elected Council Chairman

Republican Derrick Jones, 962 votes, defeated Democrat Frank Daniel, 575, to win the Saluda County Council Chairman special election. Daniel remains on Council as well.

GOVERNOR’S MANSION VISIT - Roy and Carol Vandegrift attended the Christmas Open House at the Governor’s Mansion on Dec. 4 and had the opportunity to meet First Lady Peggy McMaster. Mrs. McMaster asked Roy and Carol to wish everyone in Saluda County a Merry Christmas on her behalf.

Riley Recognized By National Weather Service

Edwin Riley, left, of the Saluda Commission of Public Works has been recognized for providing 30 years of weather observations in cooperation with the National Weather Service. “Your observations make a significant contribution to improving National Weather Service field operations and our knowledge of the climate of the United States. The success of our climatological program is due in great measure to conscientious citizens like you,” said Richard J. Okulski, meteorologist-in-charge. More than 11,000 volunteers like Riley take observations on farms, in urban and suburban areas, National Parks, seashores, and mountaintops. Riley has actually kept the weather records at the Saluda CPW for 44 years.





Burial Vault Donated

For Cpl. Chapman

Columbia, SC: Columbia Wilbert Vault Co., a local woman-owned business founded in 1940, was proud to donate the burial vault for Johnston officer Corporal James Eric Chapman who died in the line of duty on Friday, December 8, 2017.

Columbia Wilbert Vault is part of the Wilbert Funeral Services (WFSI) network and sponsor of the 1st Responders Program, which honors fallen first responders with a free stainless steel burial vault or pewter urn and stainless steel urn burial vault. Chapman’s family chose traditional burial and received the premium Wilbertè Veteranè burial vault with a custom full color Legacy print highlighting Chapman’s service as a police officer and Marine. It also include his portrait.

Ramey Funeral Homehanded the arrangements and burial was Wednesday, December 13th.

This is the second time local firm Columbia Wilbert Vault has participated in the first responders program. In 2015, they were honored to provide a Stainless Steel Triune for fallen Forest Acres Officer Greg Alia.