Frank Daniel, left, congratulated Derrick Jones, right, at the Elections’ Office after Jones was elected Saluda County Council Chairman Tues., Dec. 19. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

Jones Elected

C.C. Chairman



Republican Derrick Jones was elected Saluda County Council Chairman Tues., Dec. 19 defeated Democrat Frank Daniel 961-576.

Jones posted the following on Facebook, after the won: “First, let me say ‘thank you’ Mr. Frank for being a friend and running a clean race! Secondly, thank you for all the support Saluda County!! Now the work begins.

I promise to give my best to Saluda County. I look forward to working with those that serve now on the Council, the Administrative Staff, all Department Heads, and especially our wonderful County Employees!”

Only 13.08 percent of Saluda County’s 11,809 voter cast ballots.

Jones will fill the unexpired term of the late chairman, Don Hancock, who died Aug. 2, after a battle with cancer.

Daniel will remain on Council as the representative from District One.