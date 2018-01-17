Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 17 January 2018 15:02 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 255

2017 Saluda County Firefighter of the Year



Chad Satcher was named the 2017 Saluda County Firefighter of the Year sponsored by Kelly White Agency – State Farm at the annual dinner hosted by the Saluda Fire Department on January 8, 2018. Chad has served the Circle Fire Department for 28 years. Since joining the department in 1989, he has completed over 1100 hours of training including earning his Interior Structural Firefighter Certification in 1993, Firefighter II in 1996 and Fire Officer I in 2003. He currently serves as a Captain and Training Officer for the Circle Fire Department. While serving in the capacity of Training Officer over the past 17 years, Chad has enjoyed passing along his knowledge and training to those in the Circle Fire Department and surrounding departments.

He held the position of Saluda County Fire Board Secretary from 1997 – 2002 and again from November 2010 to June 2014. He also worked on the County Fire Prevention Committee in both 1996 and 1997. Multiple times throughout the years, he has attended the SC Firefighters Convention in Myrtle Beach and had the opportunity to go to the 2000 Firehouse Expo in Baltimore, Maryland. At these events, he participated in hands-on training and classes that were being offered. When needed, he has been able to provide mutual aid to the surrounding counties in times of need, such as the Cayce Recycle Center fire in 2012 and the Georgia-Pacific plywood plant fire in Prosperity 1992. On average, Chad volunteers approximately 150 hours of service each year to the Department, beyond making meetings and going to calls. This year he responded to two calls along with EMC involving Cardiac Arrest and both patients were resuscitated prior to being transported. Chad has a love for his community, whether it is those that live here year-round or are just passing through. His desire to serve this community as a Firefighter to the best of his ability is evident in his everyday life.

Chad is pictured being presented the award by the Kelly White Agency – State Farm. Pictured from left to right are: Will Berry, John White, Chad Satcher, Kelly White, Mitzi Durst & Sherri Ward.

Congratulations Chad and thanks to all volunteer firefighters for their time and service.





Saluda High School Improvement Council

named to state SC-SIC Honor Roll for 2018



COLUMBIA – The School Improvement Councils (SICs) of 19 South Carolina public schools have been named to the SC School Improvement Council’s (SC-SIC) 2018 Honor Roll for their significant efforts to foster civic engagement in public education.

Saluda High School SIC (Saluda County Schools) is among the 19.

These Honor Roll SICs will continue in the running for SC-SIC’s annual Dick and Tunky Riley Award for School Improvement Council Excellence. Named for the former US Secretary of Education and South Carolina Governor and his late wife, the Riley Award was created in 2002 to recognize the vital contributions made by more than 1,200 local SICs and their nearly 14,000 SIC members across the state.

The 18 other School Improvement Councils named to the SC-SIC Honor Roll for 2018 are (alphabetically):

•Blythewood Middle School SIC (Richland School District 2)

•Chapin Intermediate School SIC (School District 5 of Lexington and Richland Counties)

•The Children’s School at Sylvia Circle SIC (Rock Hill Schools/York District 3)

•Dr. Phinnize J. Fisher Middle School SIC (Greenville County Schools)

•Hilton Head Island Middle School SIC (Beaufort County School District)

•Hilton Head Island High School SIC (Beaufort County School District)

•Horrell Hill Elementary School SIC (Richland School District 1)

•Irmo Elementary School SIC (School District 5 of Lexington and Richland Counties)

•Lugoff-Elgin Middle School SIC (Kershaw County School District)

•Myrtle Beach K-5 Cluster SIC (Horry County Schools)

•Nexton Elementary School SIC (Berkeley County School District)

•Orchard Park Elementary School SIC (Fort Mills Schools/York District 4)

•Savannah Grove Elementary School SIC (Florence School District 1)

•Scranton Elementary School SIC (Florence County School District 3)

•Spring Hill High School SIC (School District 5 of Lexington and Richland Counties)

•South Florence High School SIC (Florence School District 1)

•Travelers Rest High School SIC (Greenville County Schools)

•Walhalla High School SIC (School District of Oconee County)

“These School Improvement Councils from across South Carolina have demonstrated their hard work and commitment to supporting the success of their schools and students in the last school year,” said SC-SIC Board of Trustees Chair Amelia McKie. “We congratulate them on their outstanding efforts as Honor Roll SICs, and we salute all of our SICs across the state for the lasting and positive impact they continue to make on behalf their school communities.”

“The value of South Carolina’s School Improvement Councils cannot be emphasized enough,” said Tom F. Hudson, SC-SIC Executive Director. “When parents, community members, educators, and students come together to address school needs, establish goals, and undertake meaningful activities to meet them, everyone benefits. We are very proud of what this year’s Honor Roll SICs have accomplished for their schools.”

Five finalists from this year’s list of Honor Roll SICs will be selected in February, with one to be announced as the winner of the annual Riley Award for SIC Excellence in April.

SICs were established in state law over 40 years ago. Part of the Center for Educational Partnerships within the University of South Carolina College of Education, the SC School Improvement Council provides the member training, technical assistance, statutory accountability, and other operational resources necessary for the continued success of the community-based SICs in each of South Carolina’s K-12 public schools.

More information on SC-SIC, the Riley Award for School Improvement Council Excellence, and award winners from previous years can be found online at http://sic.sc.gov