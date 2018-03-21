Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 21 March 2018 14:36 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 286

Jacob Starnes, left, and County Councilman Jones Butler



Starnes, Butler and EMS staff members in attendance



Jacob Starnes Named State

EMS Director Of The Year



The 2017 South Carolina EMS Awards symposium proved to be yet another successful one for Saluda County EMS, as Director Jacob Starnes was presented with the 2017 South Carolina Director of the Year award on Saturday March 17, 2018.

Director Starnes started his public safety career in 1999 when he began to volunteer at his local fire department. In 2001 he began a career in Emergency Medical Services, climbing his way up the leadership ladder; and in 2015 he earned the role of director as the service transformed into a county entity.

Under Director Starnes’ guidance, the service has made several advancements and witnessed many accomplishments, with the addition of new equipment and ambulances, protocol updates, becoming the recipient of the 2016 South Carolina Large System of the Year award, and beginning an EMS Explorer Program for the youth of our community, just to name a few.

He also continues to keep community interaction and education, alongside patient care, a top priority all the while maintaining an efficient team at Saluda County EMS.

MEETS NATIONAL COMMANDER - Marvin Gootee, representing American Legion Post 65 Saluda, is pictured with American Legion National Commander Denise Rohan following her address to the South Carolina House of Representatives and State Senate last week. She is the first woman to be elected as National Commander of the nation’s largest veterans organization comprised of 2 million members. National Commander Rohan was escorted from the Columbia airport on a motor cycle by The American Legion Riders of Richland Post 6 to her first stop at Post 6 headquarters. National Commander Rohan made a number of stops including veterans at the E. Roy Stone Jr War Veterans Pavilion, William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Hospital, the University of South Carolina War Memorial Building and USC President Harris Pastides, North Augusta Post 71, Shaw Air Force Base 20th Fighter Wing, US Army Central Command, American Legion Post 101 in Pelion and Lugoff-Elgin Post 195. Commander Rohan’s visit to South Carolina coincided with National Women’s History Month. The American Legion: veterans helping veterans, their families and communities for 100 years.



Relay For Life

Contest for Youth

Relay for Life of Saluda County will be hosting a fundraising contest for boys and girls. The ages are birth to 18 years of age.

The child needs to pick someone they care about who had or now has cancer to use as their platform to raise money for Relay for Life .The child who raises the most money will win the overall contest

There will also be winners in each age group if enough children sign up.

You sign up with any Relay team or you can call Paula Reese at 803-300-3992 to sign up. You need to be signed up by March 24 at 5pm and the contest will end on April 28 at 5pm.The winners will be announced on May 5th at Relay for Life.



Saturday Plant Sale

The SHS greenhouse will have ONE Saturday sale - on March 31st from 9a.m. until 1p.m. Large pots, hanging baskets, six-inch pots, four packs, and individual squares will be available. We will have assorted blooming annuals as well as several types of perennials, herbs, and vegetables. Stop by and see our selection! Please call 864-445-3011 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. if you need more information.



