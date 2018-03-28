Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 28 March 2018 13:54 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 317

102-Year-Old Billy Coleman Recognized

American Legionnaire Billy Coleman, who celebrated his 102nd birthday this past January, is covered with a freedom quilt presented to him by Quilts of Valor, a non-profit foundation whose goal is to cover all physically or psychologically wounded service members with a freedom quilt, honoring them for their sacrifices. Coleman, a Navy veteran, commanded a Higgins Landing Craft during the Normandy Invasion of World War II. In this picture, Coleman looks over his certificate of 70 years continuous membership in the American Legion. The document is presented by District 17 Commander, the Rev Ed Miller. Sharing in the observance is Post 65 Commander Al Butler, left and Post 65 Legionnaire Claude Wheeler, center. The certificate reads: The American Legion Certificate of Continuous Membership, Issued in grateful appreciation for faithful and dedicated allegiance to the ideals of The American Legion. Be it known that Billy C. Coleman, a dedicated and longtime member of American Legion Post 65, Department of South Carolina, has been certified to have been a member in good standing continuously for 70 years. And be it further known that such record of consistent loyalty to The American Legion merits the honor of being cited as an outstanding contributor to the programs of The American Legion. In witness thereof, this testimonial of personal gratitude is given under the hand of the National Commander, and duly attested by the National Adjutant, this 15th day of March 2018. Attest: National Commander, Denise Rohan; National Adjutant, Daniel S. Wheeler; Alvin Butler, Post Officer.

WILDER, SHS RECOGNIZED - Saluda High School’s Coach Jeanette Wilder has been named the SCAAA 2018 Region III-AA Athletic Director of the Year, and Saluda High School has received the Sportsmanship Award again this year!





Lions Club Serves

The Community

The Saluda Lions Club has been a part of our community for 81 years. The Club has raised funds through a variety of projects ranging from broom sales to the annual Saluda County Cup golf tournament.

100% of the funds raised have been used to provide glasses, hearing aids, and cataract surgery for individuals in need. We also award the R.B. Rogers Scholarship annually to a deserving college bound Saluda student. Additionally, we support Leader Dogs for the Blind, Lions Storm Eye institute, local Boy Scouts, Relay for Life, and my personal favorite, comprehensive vision screening for everyone with emphasis on ages 6 months to 17 years old.

During the past six months alone, using borrowed equipment, we have screened more than 1250 Saluda County students ranging from preschool to high school. We identified and referred almost 200 for further examination by an eye care professional.

In 2017 the Saluda Lions established the Don Hancock Memorial Fund to raise funds for our own SPOT Vision Tester and enable us to expand our free comprehensive eye screening program. Thanks to the generous support of civic minded individuals, local businesses, and other organizations our club was able to qualify for a matching grant from Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF), we now have our SPOT Vision Tester and will definitely expand our vision testing in Saluda and surrounding areas. Additional monetary contributions would be welcomed and appreciated and would help cover supplies, maintenance, and a printer to complete our screening setup.

Finally, please consider joining the Lions Club. As Lions our motto is, “WE SERVE”. Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club; 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries around the world.

For more information, visit www.lionscIubs.org. To learn more about community eye screening for children go to www.lionsKidSight USA.org or call J. W. ”Jack” Atkinson, President, Saluda Lions Club, 864 445-0537.