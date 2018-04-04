Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 04 April 2018 14:26 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 289

County Court Clears

Forty-Seven Cases



The recently concluded two week term of Saluda Count General Sessions Court cleared 47 cases

There was only one jury trial during the term.

Wendell Keith Watson was found guilty for throwing bodily fluids and was sentenced to six months, following by 24 months probation.

The following were sentenced on guilty pleas:

L.D. Anthony, domestic violence 1st degree, three years, suspended to time served, and 24 months probation. Tyrail Jaquain Barnes, burglary third degree. Youth Offender Act (YOA) not to exceed five years.

Brian Christopher Berry, unlawful use of telephone, 30 days or $100. Richard W. Bruner III, burglary 3rd degree, two years, suspended to time served, and 30 months probation.

Richard Butler, failure to stop for a blue light, 24 months, suspended to 30 days, and 30 months probation. Robert Jason Conyers, burglary (violent) 2nd degree, five years.

Jermel R. Daniels, throwing bodily fluids on corrections facility employee, five years; possession of crack 2nd, five years. Gloria Gunter Ergle, possession of cocaine 1st, time served.

Tyron Etheredge, animal torture, three years, suspended to time served, and 30 months probation. Keason Raheem Freeman, unlawful carrying of a handgun. YOA not to exceed one year, suspended to one year probation.

Angela Dockery Herrick, possession of meth, 18 months, suspended to time served, and 24 months probation. Thomas Cordarell Holloway, unlawful carrying of a pistol, YOA not to exceed one year, suspended to time served and 12 months probation.

Christopher Ray Hutto, possession of meth, two years, suspended to two years probation. Benjamin Jamal Johnson, failure to stop for a blue light, six months.

Antonio Rashad Jones, assault and battery third degree, time served and $50. Marquez Maurice Leach, unlawful use of telephone, time served and $200.

Jeffrey A. Martin, assault and battery second degree, time served and $200. Dorothy Mae Mathis, assault and battery third degree, 30 days or $100.

Matthew Aaron McCormick, possession of meth 1st, 24 months, suspended to time served, and 60 months probation; domestic violence 2nd degree, 24 months, suspended to time served, and 60 months probation; financial transaction fraud, 12 months, suspended to time served, and 60 months probation.

Amber Elizabeth Meadow, possession of a controlled substance, $150. Alvin L. Morris, possession of crack 1st, six months, suspended to time served, and six months probation.

Willie James Morris, reckless driving, 30 days. Marquez Dijon Nash, domestic violence second degree, 18 months, suspended to 24 months probation.

Justin Lee Powell, possession of meth, three years concurrent; burglary 2nd (violent), two counts, five years concurrent. Carl Jeffery Pugh, domestic violence 2nd degree, 18 months.

Randy Charles Quarles, possession with intent to distribute meth, three years, suspended to three years probation. Noah Allen Ready, possession of meth, three years; burglary 2nd, three years.

James Albert Rodgers, assault and battery 3rd degree, times served and $200. Steven Luther Rodgers, forgery, less than $10,000, two years, concurrent.

Joe Dean Scoggins Jr., conspiracy, five years, suspended to 48 months probation; possession of meth, three years, suspended to 48 months probation. Rafael Hakim Sistrunk, unlawful carrying of a pistol, one year, suspended to one year probation.

Joshua Tyler Smith, habitual traffic offender, 18 months, suspended to time served, and 18 months probation. Alston Keith Stokes, simple possession of marijuana, time served; unlawful carrying of a pistol, one year or $1000.

Troy Caleb Tardiff, malicious injury to personal property, time served and $200. Anthony Lee Tolen, resisting arrest, six months.

Audreama Unique Tolen, resisting arrest, YOA not to exceed 12 months, suspended to 12 months probation. Charles Kinta Watson, malicious injury to property <$2000, $100.

Odell Whitt, ill treatment of animals, two years, suspended to 12 months probation. Willie James Morris, DUS II, 60 days.

Austin Lyle Switzer, assault and battery 2nd degree, two years, suspended to one year probation. Reginald Vaughn Wallace III, grand larceny, more than $2000, less than $10,000, YOA not to exceed five years.

David Lee Walker Jr., resisting arrest, YOA not to exceed one year, suspended to 12 months probation. Anthony Derrick Wells, forgery less than $10,000, time served (338 days).

Jerry James Williams, possession of contraband, six months; possession of crack cocaine, six months. Jamie Terrell Wooden, hit and run, attended vehicle, property damage, times served; assault and battery 3rd degree, time served.

James Willie Wright, failure to register as a sex offender, time served.





March Marked

By Cool Temps



The month of March featured uncharacteristically cool temperatures.

The month featured 14 days with highs in the 50s and 40s.

Rain fell on 11 days for a total of 3.70 inches.

So far in 2018, 10.66 inches of rain has fallen. This compares to 9.78 inches during the same time in 2017.

The highest temperature, 78, came on Mar. 29 and 30. The lowest daytime high, 48, was on Mar. 13. The lowest morning temperature, 27, was recorded on Mar. 8 and 10.

This information was reported by NWS observer Edwin Riley at the Saluda CPW.