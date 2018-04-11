Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 11 April 2018 14:29 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 269

DEPUTY SHERIFF DALE HALLMAN



Cpl. Hallman Dies in

Line of Duty Accident



Saluda County Deputy Sheriff Dale Hallman died in a line of duty vehicle accident, Fri., April 6.

Saluda County Sheriff John Perry issued the following statement on Friday afternoon:

“We lost one of our deputies last night/early this morning in a line of duty death. The Uniform Road Patrol was in a vehicle pursuit with an unknown suspect that carried them just outside of Saluda County into Edgefield County. The pursuit ended, and the suspect fled from the vehicle with a rifle and a child. The minor child was released by the suspect and taken to safety by our deputies.

The supervisor on scene requested bloodhound support to track the suspect at that time. One of our deputies, Corporal Dale Hallman, was responding to the scene as member of the Bloodhound Tracking Team with lights and sirens activated. Corporal Hallman was involved in a single vehicle traffic collision. Law enforcement, EMS, and fire personnel responded and Corporal Hallman was transported to Self-Memorial Hospital where he passed away due to his injuries sustained in the collision.

Corporal Hallman will be remembered as a devoted law enforcement officer with five years of service at the Saluda County Sheriffs Office. In addition, he served the citizens of Saluda County as a Lieutenant in the County Fire Service. In 2016, Corporal Hallman was awarded the Medal of Valor for his outstanding service to Saluda County.

Corporal Hallman leaves behind a wife, unborn child, and two beloved step sons. In addition, he is survived by his mother, father, and sister who are all natives of Saluda County.

As Sheriff, I would like to ask everyone to please lift up the Hallman family, along with the Saluda County Sheriffs Office with your prayers at this time.”

Hallman ,29, is survived by his wife Brandi Perry Hallman, his parents, Winfred and Naomi Strickland Hallman of Batesburg; two sons, Jase and Jonathan; a daughter, Laney-Grace due in June; a sister, Letha Bryan (Brantley); two nieces and a nephew.

Funeral sevices were held at 11:00 AM Monday, April 9,2018, at Saluda Baptist Church with Rev. Derrick Jones, Rev. Lee Cothran and Rev. Greg Williams officiating. Interment followed in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Budget Process Begins



Saluda County Council began the 2018-19 budget process Mon., April 9, by giving first readings to the school and county budgets.

The local portion of the Saluda County School’s $18,219,4412 budget is $4,465,427. This is up $351,484 from last year.

The county budget currently stands at $15,341,872.06.. The difference between revenue and expenditures is $3,743,355.

Chairman Derrick Jones ask the public for “pray for the Council,’ as they meet to whittle down the budget.

Two more readings are required before the budgets become final.

Council gave second reading to two ordinances concerning flood damage prevention. One repealed a section on the old ordinance, and the other put new wording in.

They tabled a request from Public Building Supervisor Ken Long for renovations of the old Highway Patrol Office for the Sheriff’s Office . The cost presented was $5,655. Council decided to wait until they got the cost for the security system at the building, so they can take care of both projects at one time.

The Fair Housing Month resolution was approved.

Council approved a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command and the County Council. This will allow special ops training in the county.

David Ballard of the S.C. Geodetic Survey gave a Powerpoint presentation on the project to look at the common boundaries of Aiken, Edgefield and Saluda counties.

The survey has located old monuments and replaced others on the borders.

He said the findings were no significant impact on the Aiken, Edgefield and Saluda boundary, and only one impact on the Edgefield-Saluda boundary. The situation involves one acre of land that the owner had been paying taxes in Saluda County. The taxes will now go to Edgefield County.

Council voted to change the anniversary date for the accrual of annual sick leave credits for Saluda County employees, and to allow the county director to transfer funds from contingency to balance accounts.

At the nomination of Councilman Jones Butler, Joy Antley was appointed to the Westview Behavioral Health System board.

At the beginning of the meeting Chairman Jones called for a moment of silence in memory of Deputy Dale Hallman who died in the line of duty last week.