NEW LOG HOME PLANT OPENING CEREMONY - A ceremony was held Mon., April 30, at Saluda County’s newest industry, Southland Log Homes, located on the Batesburg Hwy., across from the Recreation Complex. Pictured, L to R, are Ken Sekley, president and CEO, County Council Chairman Derrick Jones, Third District Congressman Jeff Duncan, and Plant Manager Jesse Lathrop. Instead of cutting a ribbon, Jones and Duncan cut a log! (Standard-Sentinel photo)



Southland Log Homes Holds Grand Opening



A grand opening ceremony was held Mon., April 30, for Saluda County’s newest industry, South land Log Homes.

Located in the 160,000 square building that formerly housed a Knight Industries warehouse on the Batesburg Hwy., Southland builds log home kits and ships them all over the country and the world.

Company CEO Ken Sekley said Southand has homes in 48 states,and many locations around the world.

He said there are no problems shipping the homes to the port in Charleston.

Plant manager Jesse Lathrop led local officials on the tour of the facility.

Sekley then gave more details on the company, saying the manufacturing facility relocated from Irmo. The new facility allows most of the manufacturing to be done inside.

His talk was followed by a film presentation that highlighted the facility.

Third District Congressman Jeff Duncan praised the company, and thanked the officials for moving the manufacturign facility to his Third District.

Duncan said the new tax cuts should help companies like Southland.

Following Duncan’s talk,the crowd witnessed an unusual event. Instead of cutting a ribbon, Duncan and County Council Chairman Derrick Jones cut a log, using the heavy duty equipment.







13th Annual RSFD Benefit Auction

In Memory Of Mike Adamick

The 13th Annual Ridge Spring Fire Department Benefit in memory of Michael B. Adamick will be held on Saturday, May 5.

It’s gonna be full of BBQ, Auction, Music and Dancing!

Find your local Ridge Spring Firefighter to purchase your tickets or purchase tickets at the Town hall, The Nut House, Hayley Bee Boutique and Ridge Auto

Tickets: $10.00 each. Date: Saturday May 5th, 2018. Time: BBQ @ 5 p.m. Auction @ 6 p.m. Location: Ridge Spring Fire Department. Music By: Steel Justice Band.