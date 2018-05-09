Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 14:50 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 298

PTC President’s Award winner Tina Magnussen of Saluda and PTC President Ray Brooks

Piedmont Technical College

Student Honored for Excellence



As the days grow warmer and students prepare for graduation or ascension, the presentation of formal accolades commences. Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently honored the achievements of more than 40 conscientious student leaders at its 44th Annual Student Awards and Recognition Program.

PTC President Dr. Ray Brooks welcomed students, faculty, staff, friends and family members to the ceremony on April 25 at the James Medford Family Event Center in Greenwood. David Rosenbaum, associate dean of students, than asked PTC’s Presidential Ambassadors to rise and be recognized for their invaluable leadership over the current academic year.

President’s Award

Dr. Brooks presented PTC’s most prestigious honor, the President’s Award, to Tina Magnussen of Saluda, an associate degree nursing student who is graduating this year. A volunteer firefighter, Magnussen’s “first career” was working in law enforcement. After helping deliver more than one baby, she became interested in health care. She plans to begin pursuing a bachelor’s in nursing this fall while gaining work experience at a local health care facility. Her ultimate goal is to work in critical care nursing.





GRADY LEE CLARK



Memorial Day Service Set



United States Army Sergeant First Class (Ret) Grady Lee Clark will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Memorial Day Service presented by American Legion Post 65.

Clark will speak on his first enlistment and first overseas deployment to Korea. The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at the Saluda Theater on Monday, May 28 at 11 AM. It will be followed by a brief ceremony at the Veterans Memorial Monument adjacent to the Saluda County Court House. The service will be patriotic. For Clark, “patriotism is the reason we celebrate Memorial Day, because people in the past have given so much for our country. I want to do my part to make this a great country”.

Sergeant First Class Clark was raised in Saluda County. He and a friend entered the Army on the “Buddy System”, as teenagers ready to see the world, at Newark, New Jersey in 1959. Clark had a number of state side assignments. From Fort Dix, New Jersey to Fort Carson, Colorado. Overseas deployments included South Korea, Germany, and Vietnam that spanned 20 years. Military awards include Good Conduct Medal 6th Award, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam National Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam National Campaign Medal, US Army Accommodation Medal, 2 Awards and Helicopter Flight Wings.

Memorial Day. A federal holiday set aside as the last Monday in May to honor and remember our fallen men and women who gave their lives that we may live in the land of the free and the home of the brave. A veteran is someone who, at one point in their life wrote a blank check made payable to “The United States of America,” for an amount up to and including their life. This is the day we come together as family, friends and community to remember those who cashed that check, our servicemen and servicewomen who we loved and lost. A time when veterans share what patriotism and this special day of remembrance means to them. For Clark, Memorial Day means “remembering and recognizing those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. We should continue to do this every year”.

NEW LEGION OFFICERS - American Legion Post 65 Officers were recently sworn in at the May meeting by District 17 Commander Ed Miller. These officers will lead Saluda Post 65 for the year 2018 -2019. In the year 1919, The American Legion was founded on four pillars: Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism and Children and Youth. Each of these pillars encompasses a variety of programs that benefit our nation’s veterans, its service members, their families, the youth of America and citizens. Pictured left to right, front row: District Commander Ed Miller, Past Commander Al Butler and newly elected Post 65 Commander John Hood. middle row: Ben Ward, membership; Bob Horne, sergeant-at-arms; Keith Lester, second vice commander and sergeant-at-arms; Tena Buffington, Adjutant; Dan Guy, sergeant-at-arms; back row: Marvin Gootee, public relations and sergeant-at-arms; Tom Thier, historian and sergeant-at-arms; Bob Albert, Chaplain; Jim Moore, third vice commander; William Holecek, service and finance. American Legion Motto: For God and Country Since 1919.