Published on Wednesday, 16 May 2018

Budget Process Continues

Saluda County Council continued the 2018-19 budget process Mon., May 14, by giving second readings to the school and county budgets.

The local portion of the Saluda County School’s $18,293,713 budget is $4,529,700.

The county budget currently stands at $14,357,725.06. The difference between revenue and expenditures is $2,759,208.

After no one spoke at the public hearings, Council gave final reading to two ordinances concerning flood damage prevention. One repealed a section on the old ordinance, and the other put new wording in.

Saluda County Water and Sewer Authority General Manager Jason Fell made two requests. The first was for an easement which would allow the WSA to reach a portion of the sewer line it owns for use in emergency situations.

The second was for the purchase of up to 20 acres of land the county owns near the Saluda CPW wastewater treatment plant to build a WSA wastewater treatment plant.

This will allow the WSA to increase capacity for future economic development and eliminate the need to send sewerage to out of county treatment plants, which Fell said is expensive.

Fell said the WSA and CPW could work together in the future.

Fell said WSA would like to get an answer as soon as possible.

Chairman Derrick Jones said council would need to get legal advise on a possible sale of the property if it decides to go that way, and if the sale is approved, it would require three readings of an ordinance.

A project the paint the stairwells at the Courthouse was defeated.

Councilman DJ Miller said he didn’t feel it would be right for the Council to approve a spending project, when it has asked all departments to put a freeze on spending.

Regina Turner, finance specialist, was asked if the $8800 project could wait until the beginning of the fiscal years and if the $3795 from the Clerk of Court’s DSS Court funds which would go toward the project would still be available. Ms. Turner said the project could wait, and Clerk of Court Sheri Coleman said the funds would still be available.

Council approved Emergency Management Director Josh Morton’s request to supply data to GPS providers free of charge. Morton said this will help get the county’s GPS information correct.

As one example of incorrect GPS, Morton said people seeking Law Enforcement Drive off the Batesburg Hwy. get sent through The Heights in the Town of Saluda. He said one lady in the neighborhood during last year’s Tractor Pull handed our maps and water to lost travelers.

The county had previously charged for the information, but Morton felt more companies will request Saluda County’s information if it is offered at no charge.

Council approved this.

Council also approved developing a request for proposal for the renewal of the contract for the monitoring and maintenance of the county’s access control and alarm systems.

A hiring freeze on non-emergent positions was approved in the final segment under new business.





Customer’s Home Now Safer and More Energy

Efficient after Visit from SCE&G Volunteers



Cayce, S.C. (May 9, 2018) – Clementine Mobley is a Saluda resident who has been an SCE&G customer for 50 years. Yesterday, SCE&G employee volunteers weatherized her home with help from GLEAMNS Human Resources Commission, Inc. and the South Carolina Department of Administration’s Office of Economic Opportunity.

“Weatherization projects give us the opportunity to coordinate our efforts to help customers in need,” said Sam Dozier, SCE&G vice president of customer service. “Though we participate in projects year-round, it’s fitting that today’s falls within Community Action Month, a time when we celebrate all that community agencies do to better the lives of so many people and families. Our employees appreciate every opportunity to serve the community, and we are proud to participate in today’s project with our community partners to assist Ms. Mobley.”

SCE&G volunteers completed several tasks to make Mobley’s home safer and more energy efficient. This includes replacing and painting the crawl space door; vacuuming and sealing supply ducts and returns; installing new filter grills, floor insulation, smoke detectors, carbon dioxide monitors and pressure relief piping; repairing and patching holes in walls; sealing cracks around ceilings and floors; and fixing improper venting.

For more information about energy assistance and weatherization, visit www.sceg.com/assistance.





Boy Scouts Retire Flags

Boy Scouts of America Troop 31 retired a large number of United States Flags that we love and cherish at a recent flag retirement ceremony conducted at Troop 31’s Scout Hut. The flag retirement is a way to retire US Flags that are worn, torn, faded, badly soiled or otherwise unfit for service with tribute, memory and love befitting our nation’s flag. The solemn and patriotic ceremony was carried out by the Scouts, under the direction of Scout Master Ansel Price and Ricky Bailey, Assistant Scout Master. If you have flags that need to be retired, please hand them off to a scout or Cromley’s Ford in Saluda. Commander Al Butler, American Legion Post 65 was given the honor of retiring the first flag, followed by other Legionaries, followed by Troop 31. The Scout Motto is: BE PREPARED. Pictured: Kneeling: Kenneth Way & Richard Adams. Standing left to right: Carson Rodgers, Sebastian Howard, Christian Bailey, Luke Taylor, James Moore, Chase Doubrava, Chardarious Abney, Levi Price.