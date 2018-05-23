Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 23 May 2018 16:11 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 220

County’s Oldest Citizen Dies At 111

Saluda County’s oldest citizen, Miss Laura A. Wright, 111, died May 16, 2018. She would have turned 112 on June 15.

Miss Wright taught school for almost 40 years in Saluda.

On her 110th birthday, when asked what she thought about living 110 years, she said she had nothing to do with it, but that it was God’s blessings, and we should thank and praise him for the years He has granted us.

She said she always honored her mother, father and elders. She never smoked or used alcohol, nor indulged alcoholic beverages, nor harmful gossip.





79th Saluda High School Reunion

Helen Stoudemayer Dasher, left, and Sudelle Lott, the last surviving members of the Saluda High School Class of 1939, were honored on their 79th reunion at Saluda Nursing Center Fri., May 18. The event was hosted by their families. Special guests were members of the Saluda High School National Honor Society. Heather Harmon, Honor Society advisor, presented Mrs. Dasher and Ms. Lott with an honorary membership in the organization. Mrs. Dasher told Ms. Lott, “Look, it took us 79 years to make the National Honor Society!” Honor Society member Macy Crawford sang two songs. Before cake was served, all in attendance joined in singing the Saluda High School Alama Mater. Mrs. Dasher is holding a copy of the 1939 Senior Edition of the Purple and White, which belonged to the late Mildred Shealy Holstein, a member of the class.

SALUDA COUNTY STUDENT RECEIVES COUNTYWIDE AWARD AT PTC GRADUATION - At Piedmont Technical College’s recent spring commencement exercises, outstanding students from each of the college’s seven supporting counties were honored for academic achievement. Brandon Tarlton (pictured at right), who graduated with a mechatronics technology degree, was the honoree for Saluda County. Congratulating Tarlton is PTC Area Commissioner Bill Whitfield.