Memorial Day Wreath Laying

American Legion Post 65 hosted at Memorial Day program at the newly renovated Saluda Theater Mon., May 28. Vietnam veteran Grady Lee Clark was the featured speaker. In the above photo, Clark, left, and Post 65 Commander Alvin Butler lay a wreath honoring Saluda County’s war dead. (Standard-Sentinel photo)





Ridge Spring Memorial Day Display

The Ridge Spring American Legion and Auxiliary Post 133 has a Memorial Day display in the Town Square. There is a memorial ribbon for each serviceman killed during wars from the Ridge Spring, Monetta and Ward areas. John and Nola Burger designed and made the display, and this is the thirty-second consecutive year that the fallen soldiers have been honored on Memorial Day.Pictured, left to right,Bob Householder, Jimmy Thrailkill, Ron Cathey, Tom Hendrix, Neil Euliano, John Burger, Wayne Asbill, Ed Gregory.

TEXAS VISITORS - It was a very busy day for the Saluda County Historical Society as the organization welcomed Amy Jo Baker and Martha Fleitas from the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. They presented a medallion to the Society. Also invited were Bonham descendants to Flat Grove and they toured the building. (Historical Society photos by Dean Roesner)



Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale is

Friday and Saturday, June 1-2



Believe it or not the Peach Tree 23 Yard Sale is only days away.

Eleven years ago all the small towns along Highway 23: Batesburg, Leesville, Monetta, Ridge Spring, Ward, Johnston, Edgefield, and Modoc got together to create a 44 mile yard sale that takes place in each of the towns and some areas along the way on the first Friday and Saturday in June.

The yard sale has grown each year and brings lots of folks from everywhere.

Make your plans for Friday and Saturday, June 1 and 2, and join us in any of the towns along the Highway 23, or maybe, like some, start at the beginning and travel the 44 miles to its end. Join us in our annual fun event and “Rummage the Ridge”. For information, call 803-685-7810.