SHS Remembers Fallen Officers

Saluda High School and SaludaNOW remembered two fallen law enforcement officers, Eric Chapman and Dale Hallman, at the halftime of Friday’s Saluda-Mid-Carolina game.

James Eric Chapman, 30, died on Friday, December 8, 2017, when his vehicle wrecked while he was responding to a call with the Johnston Police Department.

A native of Saluda, and the son of the late, James “Poogie” and Brenda Diane Burnett Chapman, he was the husband of Tonya Lynn Powell Chapman. Eric was a 2006 graduate of Saluda High School and was a Corporal in the US Marine Corps and was deployed in Afghanistan.

He was Corporal with the Johnston Police Department and attended Saluda Church of God

Representing Eric are the game were: Tonya Chapman, Claire Bartley, Autumn Chapman, Evelyn Powell, Brenda Chapman, Ann Miller, Ashley Miller, Jamie Perry, John Perry, Chris Perry, Calvin Perry, Heather Padgett

Dale Shannon Hallman, 29, passed away on Friday, April 6, 2018 at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood after being involved in a vehicle accident responding to a call with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

Born in Columbia, Dale was the son of Winfred and Naomi Strickland Hallman. He was the husband of Brandi Perry Hallman. Dale was a Saluda County Deputy Sheriff for over five years and served as a K-9 handler. Dale was a dedicated husband and father and he loved the outdoors and was an avid sportsman. He served as a volunteer fireman with the Circle Fire Department and Saluda Fire Department..

Representing Dale were: Brandi Perry Hallman, Jase, Jonathan, & Laney-Grace, Pam & John Oscar Perry, Naomi & Winfred Hallman.



Saluda County 4-H Livestock Show



The 2018 Saluda County 4-H Livestock Show will be September 11, 12 & 13 at the Central Milk Producers Show and Sale Arena (125 Webb Road, Saluda, SC). The entry forms can be found at our Saluda County Livestock website at https://dschuel.wixsite.com/saludalivestockshow. The show schedule is as follows:

Dog Show – Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 5:00pm

Dairy Heifer Show – Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 5:30pm

Beef Heifer and Steer Show – Wednesday, September, 12, 2018, 5:00pm

Poultry Show – Thursday, September 13, 2018, 4:00pm

Rabbit Show – Thursday, September 13, 2018, 4:00pm

Pullet Sale – Thursday, September 13, 2018, 5:00pm

Goat Show – Thursday, September 13, 2018, 5:30pm



Our annual Pullet Sale will be Thursday, September 13th at 4pm. Twenty-week-old pullets will be sold in lots of 3 to 5. All pullets have been properly raised and cared for by our Saluda County 4-H members, vaccinated for Marek’s Disease, and have started to lay beautiful brown eggs. You will need to bring your own box to take your new chickens home. All proceeds will go towards buying new chicks for the 2018-19 4-H Pullet Project. The pullet sale allows our county 4-H Pullet Project members to receive their flocks for free each year. Please bring your own box to take home your own backyard flock.

For more information please contact the Saluda County Extension Office at (864) 445-8117.



Rainfall Down

In August

After good rainfall in July, the August total fell by over an inch, totalling 3.16 inches.

So far in 2018, 28.5 inches of rain has fallen. This compares to 29.99 inches during the same time in 2017.

Like July, the month featured 10 days with highs in the 80. The highest daily temperature, 96, was recorded on Aug. 28 & 29. The lowest daytime high, 82, was on Aug. 25. The lowest morning temp Aug. 24.

This information was reported by NWS observer Edwin Riley at the Saluda CPW.





SAFEbuilt

OPEN HOUSE

Saluda County Building Codes Department and SAFEbuilt would cordially like to invite all contractors, homeowners and any other interested parties to an open house to answer any questions related to the adopted codes & ordinances enforced by the Saluda County Building Codes Department. The open house will be held on September 12, 2018 from 5-6 pm. The meeting location will be held at 400 W. Highland St. in the Saluda County Council Chambers.