(USC photo by Allen Wallace)



Saluda Native, Fiance

Win Free USC Wedding



Saluda native CJ Lake and her finance Jon Tamasco found out Thur., Sept. 6, they had one a free wedding given away by the USC College of Hospitality.

Accoridng to the press release, Lake and Tamasco were one of many couples who submitted their story to be considered for USC’s Love Story wedding.

Twice a year, professor Annette Hoover’s wedding planning class gives students the opportunity to gain first-hand experience in planning a real wedding. The project covers all costs of the chosen couple’s wedding, at the sacrifice of allowing every decision – from the venue to the dress – to be chosen by the students.

The University of South Carolina is a big part of Lake and Tamasco’s story, according to the couple. The two met at Cool Beans, a coffee shop across from USC’s campus.

Lake wrote in her submission letter about the night they met: “He stalled by asking me if I wanted to take a walk around campus. He swears my eyes lit up as I accepted his offer because he didn’t know it yet, but during my time at Carolina, I was a university ambassasdor – and he had just signed up for my signature campus tour. I hate how cliché it sounds, but after that night, the rest was truly history between us.”

Tamasco later brought Lake back to the horseshoe for his proposal. “He often joked that he knew I wouldn’t accept his proposal unless it was on the Horseshoe,” wrote Lake. Tamasco said, at Thursday’s announcement, that it caught Lake a little off guard when he proposed to her on a week day, but he knew it had to be there, at that spot.

Lake said the decision to have the committee choose them means just as much to her family as it does to them. “We’re just so thankful for this gift. USC has been a huge part of my life, so having it be part of my biggest day of my life makes so much sense.”

The announcement was made at Spirit Communications Park, where the wedding itself will soon be held, October 29.

Lake is a daughter of Mike and Marcy Lake and a graduate of Saluda High School.





Council Approves Millage

Saluda County Council approved the proposed county and School District One millage for FY 2018.

The actual millage, which is set by the auditor and treasurer, is as follows:

Saluda County - County Operating, 142.97 ; Piedmont Tech Bond, 2.10; Law Enforcement, 1.00; Public Bldg. Maint., .50; Economic Development, 1.00; Piedmont Tech. College, 3.00; Fire Board Service, 1.00. Total County Millage, 151.57.

Saluda School District One - Operating, 145.87; GB #1, 27.30; GB #2, 5.30; GB #3, 4.80; GB #4, 9.60. Total School District One 192.87,

‘The total county millage for FY 17-18 was 147.60, and the total Saluda School District One millage was 182.50.

Council held a public hearing on two ordinance amendments at the beginning of the meeting. One added permit fees to the building ordinance, and another added permit fees to the manufactured home ordinance. No one spoke on either ordinance.

Before passing the building permit ordinance, Council approved the following fees:

Building Permit fee schedule applies to - A. Residential - new construction or renovations, including modular homes; B. Commercial - new construction or renovations; C. Pools - Residential or Commercial; D. Signs; E. Accessory Structures

Total Valuation, Building Permit Fee

$5,000.00 and less, $50.00

$5,001.00 to $50,000 for the first $5,000.00 plus $7.00 for each additional $1,000.00 or fraction thereof up to and including $50,000.00

$50,001.00 to $100.000, $365.00 for the first $50,000.00 plus $6.00 for each additional $1,000.00 or fraction thereof up to and including $100,000.00

$100,001.00 to $500, 000.00, $665.00 for the first $100, 000, 00 plus $5.00 for each additional $1,000.00 or fraction thereof up to and including $500,000.00

500,001.00 and up, $2,665.00 for the first $500,000.00, plus $4.00 for each additional $1,000.00 or fraction thereof.

Demolition - $100; Moving permit- $150; Re-inspection fee - $50, must be paid prior to any rescheduling; Failure to cancel a scheduled inspection or give notice of cancellation - $50; Plan review fee, when required - 1/2 of the permit fee. This fee is paid when plans are submitted.

The mobile home ordinance amendment adds an administrative issuance fee of $25,00.

Both readings passed unanimously.

Second reading was given to an ordinance granting an easement on property owned by the county to the Water and Sewer Authority.

Council awarded the contract for demolition of the old Road and Bridges Building, and three other small structures was awarded to F.D. Riley and Son who submitted the low bid of $28,500.

A request by EMS Director Jacob Starnes to apply for a $53,705.30 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield foundation, which would buy five automated chest compression devices. This is a non-matching grant.

Council approved upping the salary of the Chief Deputy Coroner from $10,900 to $15,000 at the request of Coroner Keith Turner. Turner said he currently does not have any paid assistants, but has a qualified person in mind who would take the job.

MEMORIAL FLAGS PRESENTED - An impressive American flag dedication ceremony was held during the September meeting of the Saluda American Legion Post 65. Sisters presented flags. Ann Hancock Coker presented a flag in memory of their father, a veteran of World War II. Mr. Charlie Ernest Hancock served as Staff Sargent in the U.S. Army in European Theater. He saw combat action in several campaigns including Normandy, Northern France, the Ardennes, Central Europe, and Germany. His personal decorations include the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was wounded in France in July 1944, and was captured by Nazi forces in December 1944, during the Battle of the Bulge. Her sister, Charlyn Hancock Staubes, presented a flag in memory of their brother, Marine Colonel (Retired) Don Hancock. His personal awards include the Meritorious Service Medal with gold star in lieu of second award, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. Colonel Hancock deployed to Iraq in January 2005, the Iraq War which was known as Operation Iraqi Freedom. These flags memorialize the sacrifice and service of these two heroes to our great nation and will take their place to be flown on the Saluda County Courthouse Square during appropriate times. The American Flag is a symbol of our freedom, and our liberty. Pictured left to right: Past Post Commander Al Butler, Ann Hancock Coker, Charlyn Hancock Staubes and Post Commander John Hood.

