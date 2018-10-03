Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 03 October 2018 14:12 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 269

Ridge Spring is decorated for the Harvest Festival October 11-13. Harvest Festival Plans are in full gear. OCTOBER 11 - 13 Thursday night will be BINGO, Friday night will be Mexican Celebration with Latino band, dancers



ID Theft, Fraud & Scams Workshop Oct. 11 in Saluda

The South Carolina Bar Association is providing free legal workshops which offer valuable information to seniors and their caregivers, including one in Saluda, Thursday, Oct. 11.

The workshop will be held at 10 a.m. at the Saluda Senior Center, 403 W. Butler Ave., Saluda. The topic will be ID Theft, Fraud and Scams.

The clinic will consist of a 30-45 minute lecture, followed by an open question-and-answer period.

For more information, call the S.C. Bar Pro Bono Program at (803) 799-6653, ext. 158, or 1-877-797-2227, ext. 158, or log onto www.scbar.org/clinics. The Pro Bono Program is made possible through an IOLTA grant from the S.C. Bar Foundation.

For more information about the legal workshops or legal help, call Ericca Livingston at the Upper Savannah Area Agency on Aging/Aging & Disability Resource Center at 864 941-8070.





SC Ranked 6th in the Nation

for Women Killed by Men

In the Violence Policy Center 2016 report, South Carolina ranks 6th in the nation of women killed by men. The report titled When Men Murder Women is an analysis of the 2016 homicide data across the US and was published in September 2018. It states South Carolina had 48 female victims of homicide, the average age of the victim is 40, 42 of the victims knew their killer (spouse, ex-spouse, boyfriend, etc) and 26 of the victims were shot and killed with guns.

Ten out of the last twenty years, South Carolina has ranked in the top 10. In 2011 and 2013 we were first in the nation for the number of women killed by men.

In 2016 Saluda had zero women killed by their intimate partner. However law enforcement in Saluda received 216 domestic calls in 2016 and to date in 2018 we have already received 186 domestic calls.

If you are being abused there is help out there! Call the Safe Home Toll Free # 1-866-598-5932, STOP the Violence Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-260-9293 or your local victim advocate.



Golf Tournament Memorializes Late

Legislator Through Scholarships

The 22nd Annual Larry E. Gentry Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Sun., Oct. 7,at Persimmon Hill.

The tournament will tee-off at 1:00 p.m. Rain date is Oct. 14.

Since its inception in 1997 the tournament has presented college scholarships to 20 Saluda High School seniors in memory of the late legislator who died suddenly at his home on Mar. 26, 1997, at the age of 47.

Larry E. Gentry grew up in Saluda County, a son of W.M. and the late Trannye L. Gentry, and graduated from Saluda High School in 1967. He went on to the University of South Carolina, where he received a degree in Business Administration in 1971. Gentry returned to USC to study law and was awarded his Juris Doctor degree in 1978. He opened his law practice that same year, and remained affiliated with his family-owned Gentry Poultry Company, as well.

He was elected to the House of Representatives from District 39 in 1979 and served continuously until 1992.

Gentry was active in community affairs and served as a deacon at Saluda Baptist Church.

Past scholarship recipients are: Seth Cason - 1998, Morgan Jones - 1999, Kelli Holsenback - 2000, Kevin Woolsey - 2001, Ashley Kyzer - 2002, Jessica Wiggins - 2003, Adam Quattlebaum - 2004, Megan Mit-chell - 2005, Hunter Price - 2006, Kayla Patterson - 2007, Ashley Proctor - 2008, Keegan Miller - 2009, CJ Lake and Claire Sample - 2010, Curt Berry - 2011, Juan Licea and Brad Werts - 2012, Lauren Nordin, - 2013, Juwan Jones, - 2014, Madison Price - 2015, Jess Werts and Elizabeth Robertson - 2016; Samantha Nichols - 2017;and Kaitlynn Livingston and Sarah Shore - 2018.

Please help support this year’s scholarship fund by playing in the tournament or sending a donation. Hole sponsorships are available for business advertisements. Donations should be made out to the Larry E. Gentry Scholarship Fund. To register to play or for more information, call Persimmon Hill at 803 275-3522 or Matt Gentry at 445-2161.

Come enjoy a great day of fun that will end with awards, prizes and a delicious supper with BBQ chicken provided by the Gentry family.