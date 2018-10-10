Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 10 October 2018 14:39 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 256

New Printer,

New Deadlines

After serving as the Saluda Standard-Sentinel’s printer for nearly 40 years, Bruner Publishing of Lexington is going out of business.

This issue will be the last printed by Bruner.

Begining with the October 18 issue, the newspaper will be printed at the Index-Journal in Greenwood.

With this new arrangement, there will be some major changes.

The paper will be printed on Monday night, rather than Tuesday afternoon, so this will require new deadlines.

Deadlines for news stories, advertising, photographs, etc. will be 2 P.M. FRIDAY.

Deadline for classifieds will be 10 A.M. MONDAY.

The printed newspapers will be picked up on Tuesday morning and should be available to the public around 11 a.m. or earlier.

We will have to “play it by ear” for awhile until we adjust to the new schedule. Watch for Facebook postings on October 16 for information on when the papers will be available for purchase.

The newspaper will also be a smaller size, the same size as the Index-Journal and The State, for instance. This will also take some adjustments, as we have to resize all our ads, photos and column widths.

Please bear with us in the weeks ahead as we transition to this new arrangement.

We have enjoyed our long association and friendship with the Bruners and extend our best wishess to the owners and employees



Clean Water is Essential for Health

and Economic Development

By: Jason Fell,

General Manager of Saluda County Water and Sewer Authority

Most of rural America’s water systems are more than 70 years old and it has been estimated that more than $335 billion will be needed over the next 20 years to complete the necessary upgrades. Saluda County Water and Sewer Authority (SCWSA) has a desperate need for infrastructure but for a different reason. Saluda County’s rural areas have never had any water infrastructure. SCWSA has only been in business for about 25 years. Unlike many other water providers, SCWSA is in a growth stage of its business. This growth is not like what you would expect, like what you see from the sprawl around cities. Rather, SCWSA’s growth comes from an obligation to existing homeowners without adequate water supply or quality. Over 70 percent of Saluda County residents today do not have access to treated drinking water. It is SCWSA’s mission to provide water to all of rural Saluda County wherever economically feasible.

To that end, SCWSA has been striving to construct its own Water Treatment Plant (WTP) for over 18 years. SCWSA’s dream is closing in on becoming a reality, as the WTP nears completion. The WTP will allow SCWSA the ability to provide its customers with great, treated drinking water. Further, the WTP will meet our need to expand and provide water to all of Saluda County. Currently, SCWSA’s average daily demand is about 1.75 Million Gallons a Day (MGD) and our peak demand is about 2.8 MGD. Shortly after being placed into operation, SCWSA’s WTP be able to provide up to 6 MGD of water. This WTP will pave the way for cleaner, more reliable water for you, for businesses already in the area and for new business that want to make their home here.

This $23 million WTP project was funded by USDA Rural Development (RD), which provided the funding for our initial water and sewer lines in 1993. Since then, USDA-RD has developed a long-term partnership with SCWSA, like they do with many other rural utilities across South Carolina. USDA-RD has provided funding for all of SCWA’s major construction projects. Last September, USDA-RD provided funding for a $5,000,000, eight-mile, 16-inch, waterline project which is nearing completion. This September, USDA-RD provided $15,200,000 to fund another major waterline expansion in Saluda County. This is the second phase of SCWSA’s multi-phase master plan to extend waterlines throughout Saluda County. The map attached shows SCWSA’s existing waterlines as well as the proposed roads that will be considered for this Phase 2 project.

Over the next few years, you will see additional projects that will bring more clean and reliable water to many more residents and businesses in Saluda County. For example, with the help of Saluda County, SC Rural Infrastructure Authority and SC Department of Commerce, SCWSA is beginning construction on a two-mile, 10-inch waterline to a new business, SC Pet Foods Solutions, which will provide up to 100 jobs in the area.

SCWSA’s board, workforce, and I feel that this task is not just our everyday job, but an duty and responsibility to serve those that we call friends and neighbors. I implore the readers of the Saluda Standard-Sentinel to first, be interested in your water source and second, to engage with us at SCWSA to help us find solutions that meet the needs of Saluda County.





Council Restores County

Senior Center Funds



Saluda County Council Mon., Oct. 8., restored the funds it had cut from the Saluda Senior Center during the 2018-19 budget process.

Kathy Hendrick-Dublin, CEO of the Piedmont Agency on Aging, requested the $6500 be restored.

Hendrick-Dublin said her agency decided to come to Saluda County to run the program because of the commitment to senior citizens by late chairman Don Hancock, the local volunteers, and the financial support from County Council.

She said the Agency provides Meal on Wheels to citizens in the Saluda, Ridge Spring and Delmar agencies and runs nutrition sites in Saluda and Delmar.

She said the money was needed to continually support these programs.

Council Chairman Derrick Jones said agencies like the Senior Center that previously got some financial support from the county were cut from the budget across the board this year.

“We knew the ones who really needed the money would come back and request it,” Jones said.

Council vote unanimously to restore the funds.

Two public hearings were held at the beginning of the meeting. One involved an ordinance granting easement on property owned by the county to the Water and Sewer Authority.

The other involved a new wireless tower for Verizon that will be built on Gabe Road, Johnston, Saluda County. Ralph Wiengardner said the tower will fill a reception gap in an area that includes Bonham Rd., S.C. 121, Pencreek, and Hwy. 193.

Council approved the ordinance and the tower later in the meeting.

First reading was given to an ordinance dealing with distance and setback requirements in the building regulations, and an ordinance dealing with the T-hangar lease agreement at the airport.

Permit fees were approved for mobile/manufactured home.

A grant application was approved for communications equipment for the fire departments and EMS. Included in the grant are 36 mobile radios, and 80 portable radios for the fire departments, and nine mobile radios, and 18 portable radios for EMS. Total cost for the radios is $340,000, and will require a $34,000 local match. Saluda County applied for the grant last year, but it was not approved.

Council voted to reimburse Coroner Keith Turner $1071.41 for the 2017-18 Corners conference, and to fund $1609 for him to attend the 2018-19 conference.

