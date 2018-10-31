Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 31 October 2018 14:15 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 284

General Election November 6

Voters go to the polls Tues., Nov. 6, for the 2018 General Election.

All voters will be casting ballots for statewide offices, a statewide constitutional question, and the local penny sales tax referendum.

There will be some contested races in Saluda County, but none of them are countywide.

In the Town of Saluda, Mayor Amelia Herlong is being challenged by Michelle R. Curry.

The Saluda County Schools School Board race with have two contested elections, incumbent Katherine Coleman is facing Crystal Gibson for Seat 4, and Sunday Jacobs Minick is opposing incumbent James Moore for Seat 4.

Lexington School District Three has five candidates, William Berry, Frances Bouknight, Cheryl Burgess, William Cogdill and Gariane Gunter, running for three seats.

The ballot will contain the following referendum and question:

Saluda County Referendum: Shall a special one percent sales and use tax be imposed in Saluda County for not more than eight (8) years, beginning on the May 1, 2019, to raise the revenues which will be applied to pay directly the cost of or to pay debt service on bonds issued to defray the cost of certain capital improvements set forth below for the County and shall the County be empowered to issue, either at one time as a single issue or from time to time as several separate issues, general obligation bonds of the County in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $9,400,000, to be repayable solely from the sales tax or other available sources, the proceeds of which shall be used to defray the costs of the capital improvement needs of the County, including specifically the following purposes, listed in order of priority with estimated cost: Projects:

1. Saluda County Library (Saluda County) $125,000

2. Saluda County Animal Shelter (Saluda County) $125,000

3. Ridge Spring Downtown Revitalization and Economic Development $175,000 (Town of Ridge Spring)

4. Reconstruction of Bathrooms at Brooks Royston Park (Saluda Recreation District) $50,000

5. Saluda County Detention Center (Saluda County) $8,434,304

Statewide Constitutional Amendment: Must Section 7, Article VI of the Constitution of this State, relating to state constitutional officers, be amended so as to provide that beginning in January 2023, or upon a vacancy in the office of Superintendent of Education after the date of the ratification of the provisions of this paragraph, whichever occurs first, the Superintendent of Education must be appointed by the Governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate; to provide that the appointed Superintendent of Education shall serve at the pleasure of the Governor; and to require the General Assembly to provide by law for the duties, compensation, and qualifications for the office?

These two require a “Yes” or “No” vote.

Elections for offices are as follows:

Governor: James Smith - Mandy Powers Norrell, Democrat; Henry McMaster - Pamela Evette, Republican

Secretary of State: Melvin T. Whittenburg, Democrat; Mark Hammond, Republican. State Treasurer: Rosalyn L Glenn, Democrat; Rosalyn Glenn, Working Families; Curtis Lotis, Republican; Sarah Wok, American.

Attorney General: Constance Anastopoulo, Democratic; Constance Anastopoulo, Working Families; Alan Wilson, Republican

Comptroller General: Richard Eckstrom, Republican

State Superintendent of Education: Molly Mitchell Spearman, Republican

Commissioner of Agriculture: Chris Nelums, United Citizens; David Edmond, Green; Hugh Weathers, Republican

U.S, House of Representatives: Mary Geren, Democratic; Jeff Duncan, Republican; Dave Moore, American

State House of Representatives: District 39 Cal Forrest

State House of Representatives: District 82 William Clyburn

*Auditor: Memmus H Forrest, Republican ‘

* Treasurer Tiffany R Shaw, Republican

*County Council: Chair Derrick W Jones, Republican

County Council: James Daniels District 1, Democratic

County Council: Justin Anderson, District 3, Republican

Soil and Water District Commission: (Vote for 2) Carey Frick, James R Nichols (Non-partisan)

School Board Saluda: Seat 2 - Katherine Coleman, Crystal Gibson (Non-partisan)

School Board Saluda: Seat 4 - Sundy Jacobs Minick, James Moore (Non-partisan) :

School Board Saluda: Seat 6 Christy Nichols (Non-partisan)

School Trustee District Lexington Vote for 3: William Berry, Frances Bouknight, Cheryl Burgess, William Cogdill, Gariane Gunter (Non-partisan)

**Mayor of Saluda: Michelle R Curry, Amelia Herlong (Non-partisan)

**Public Works Commissioner Write-ln

**Saluda City Council: District 1 William Yonce (Non-partisan)

**Saluda City Council: District 3 Miliken Matthews (Non-partisan)



*Countywide

**Town of Saluda only





Richland Creek Antique Fall

Festival November 2, 3, 4



The 23rd Annual Fall Festival/Tractor/Engine show and pull will be held at Richland Creek Farms, 542 Richland Creek Road, Ward, Nov. 3-5

The festival site is located between Batesburg-Leesville, Ridge Spring and Saluda. From Batesburg-Leesville take Hwy. 178 north toward Saluda or from Ridge Spring take Hwy. 39 north toward Saluda from Saluda take Hwy. 39 south toward Ridge Spring follow the signs and exit onto Duncan Road which leads to Richland Creek Road. The gates open at 9 a/m. each day.

This family event has activities planned for everyone with demonstrations of old farm machinery, steam engine, saw mill, hit miss engines, syrup cooking, shingle making, thrashing of grain, blacksmith shop, a barnyard exhibit, pedal tractor race/pull and a antique tractor pull for tractors through 1960. There will be vendors and exhibitors for men, women and children, and a variety of great food, soft drinks and homemade ice cream.

On Friday at 7 p.m. there is be a dun demonstration antique the tractor pull, and on Saturday competition antique tractor pull will begin at 1:00 p.m..

The highlight for the weekend is a visit to Richland Springs Baptist Church for Old Fashion Day on Sunday beginning at 10:00 A. M. The church is located at 1895 Duncan Road.

Admission is $5.00 a day for Friday and Sunday and $10.00 a day on Saturday for adults; children under 12 years old are admitted free. RV hookups are available by reservations at $45.00 for the weekend for water/electric only. This is an educational/family event and NO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES OR OTHER CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES WILL BE PERMITTED!!!

For additional information call 864 445 2781/e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .