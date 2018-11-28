Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 28 November 2018 15:46 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 237

Ridge Spring Tour of Homes



Homes sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club and assisted by The Ridge Garden Club will be held Sunday afternoon December 9, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are $10.00 for the tour. They may be purchased at any of the homes or The Baptist Church. Also, directions to the homes will be given with the tickets.

Homemade cakes and apple cider will be served in Elizabeth Cumbee’s Cabana located behind her home at 4580 Columbia Hwy N., Ridge Spring.

Come and join us for an afternoon of Christmas inspiration and joy.





The Clinton Ward House

104 Mount Alpha Road

Ward



The oldest and one of the finest houses in the village of Ward was built about 1850 by Captain Clinton Ward, the town’s founder. In 1850 he married Martha Lott.

Architecturally, the Ward House is a Greek Revival Raised Cottage. The style is called raised because it is on a high foundation. The house has a ground-floor storage room and a curved tunnel, both under the main floor.

A playhouse was built for Josephine, the Ward’s only child, who died suddenly at the age of six leaving her father inconsolable. Although the Wards adopted several other children later, Captain Ward never recovered from Josephine’s death.

In the Ward’s day the house had elaborate grounds. A grape vine had red grapes on one end and white grapes on the other. The plantings included cherry trees, boxwoods, and old roses. Live deer, Angora Goats, and peafowl roamed the garden. Several artificial mounds were there, and one was moved to Spann Church. It now holds a cast-iron statue of a deer which Clinton Ward purchased in the l850’s. Behind the house stood a dairy building, the cooks house and on the right side a large stately barn.

In 1853 a reception was given in this house for Clinton Ward’s sister Emmeline when she married. Most of the wedding festivities were held at nearby Oakland Plantation, the house built by their father Richard in about l825.

After Clinton Ward’s death in l905, Clinton Ward Satcher bought the house. He was a grand nephew and namesake of Clinton Ward. Clint Satcher married first Lucie Pelletier and they had one daughter. Alter his first wife’s death, Satcher married Marian Bookhardt and they seven daughters and one son. During the Satcher’s ownership of the house, a wrap around porch with square brick columns replaced the smaller Greek Revival porch. After their parent’s death the Satcher sisters used the house as a retreat.

Next, William Bell, a great-grandson of Jim Satcher, occupied the house. Today it is owned by Dr. and Mrs. Rod Lewis. Dr. Lewis is presently serving as the pastor at Hollywood Baptist Church.





The Sheppard Jones House

208 Green Street

Ridge Spring



On the west side of Green Street in Ridge Spring adjacent to the Episcopal Church yard stands a stately house built by Sheppard Jones. Mr. Jones married a Ridge Spring girl, Irene Bomar, who was the daughter of Eli and Frances Bomar. Irene was a young child when her father suddenly died from pneumonia leaving his wife to raise four children. After Sheppard and Irene made plans to marry, Mrs. Bomar offered them the side yard of her property on which to build this lovely cottage. No doubt Mrs. Bomar was pleased to have her only daughter next door.

Among the house’s many outstanding features are the paired columns across the front porch and side carport, the three tall chimneys, and the large trellises on the front porch.

Sheppard Jones was the great-grandson of Col. Matthias Jones, a large scale planter and merchant in Ridge Spring . Col. Jones and his wife Clara Perry Jones owned nearly 2000 acres of land at Ridge Spring and built an elegant three-story country house with eighteen rooms on the west end of the present day town. The house and elegant furnishings burned in 1892.

Sheppard Jones operated Jones’ Drugstore on Main Street adjacent to the town square. His wife Irene was known for her delicious caramel cakes. They were sold in Clyde and Dorothy Cone’s Grocery across the street from the drugstore. One of Irene’s brothers was Con Bomar who was a produce broker in Ridge Spring. Sheppard and Irene had a son Sheppard, Jr. and a daughter Frances.

After the death of Mrs. Bomar, Inez Randall owned the house for many years. Next, Lindsey Johnson purchased the house and did extensive renovations. Presently the house is owned by Martha Rose Wise. Mrs. Wise owns and operates White Rose Eclectics, a ladies clothing business, on Pendleton Street in Aiken.





Magnolia Shadows

Equestrian Resort

595 Engineer Road

Ridge Spring



Andrea Cerofolini purchased the Ergle House in 2015 from Layton and Caroline Quinn. The house was built in 1895 by the Ergle family who began a pecan farm on the property. About 30 years ago Edward and his wife Dorothy Simpson, an interior designer, owned the house and made many improvements. The house features the original tobacco barn shutters, bead board walls, tall baseboards, antique furnishings, and a balcony overlooking the dark-bottomed lap pool and patio. Andrea, born in Italy, came to America after high school as a swimmer in the World Games. He continued his education in Boston and learned the English language. After careers in accounting and men’s fashion, Andrea cut lose from a dazzling Manhattan- based career for Italian luxury fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna to commit himself to an equestrian dream in Ridge Spring.

After scouring the eastern seaboard and touring numerous properties, it all clicked when he saw the one in Ridge Spring featuring seven paddocks with run-in sheds, a barn with matted stalls, feed and tack room, an outdoor exercise arena, fenced-in pastures, six horse trailer RV hook up sites, the main house, and the adjoining apartment. Recently he has completed the renovation of the secondary barn into a restaurant which will serve Italian food and wine.

The resort offers bed and breakfast accommodations in the main house and in the Manhattan style apartment situated on 50 acres of serene property. Enjoy breakfast in the dining room and Andrea’s wonderful espresso in the living room. Magnolia Shadows is a private equestrian farm resort providing horse boarding, horse training and riding services for horse owners and lovers. The resort also makes a perfect getaway for couples looking for a peaceful staycation.







Elizabeth Cumbee’s

Event Venue

4580 Columbia Hwy N

Ridge Spring



In 1978 Elizabeth and her late husband Randy Cumbee acquired 10 acres on which to build their home on Columbia Hwy N. near Ridge Spring. The land belonged to Irie and Ida Scott who lived across the road and were related to Randy’s father. In 2015 Elizabeth added a 1200 square foot Cabana behind the house to serve as an Event Venue for weddings, receptions, parties and anniversary dinners. The Cabana contains a full kitchen, cozy stone fireplace, sofa area, dining table which seats 10, and a bath. The handsome dining table and sofa table, gleaming of beautiful heart pine, were made by Gene Ray Fulmer, Ronnie Horne, and Sue Fulmer. The sills and timbers used to construct the tables are from the poultry houses of Gene Ray’s father, Barney Fulmer, and from the tenant houses of Kester Derrick.

The lovely brick walks and patio areas around the Cabana and swimming pool connect it well with the house. The grounds are beautifully landscaped and defined around the perimeter with a lovely brick wall. Among the shrubs and flowers in the landscape one will find Liriope from her Grandmother Hair’s garden. Both of her Grandmothers were very instrumental in helping her with the yard. A hidden garden area in the back has a wall fountain on the brick wall.

Mrs. Cumbee provides event consulting and coordination with her business Perfect Planning. Like her at Perfect Planning on Facebook.

The Green Thumb and Ridge Garden Clubs will be serving their delicious cakes and hot apple cider from Watsonia Farms in the Cabana. While touring the homes be sure and stop by Elizabeth Cumbee’s for great southern hospitality, good conversation, a slice of homemade cake, and a cup of hot cider.



Ridge Spring

Baptist Church

108 Church Circle

Ridge Spring



Also included in the tour is Ridge Spring Baptist Church which was established in 1856. The vestibule and sanctuary will be decorated in a gold and burgundy theme and accented with red poinsettia given by church members. The restored Carillon Bell System will play Christmas songs from the steeple during the tour. Church members hope you will have a worshipful experience as we celebrate the birth of our Saviour.



Immanuel Lutheran

Church

206 Boatwright Street

Ridge Spring



This church was completed in 1923. It is graced with beautiful stained glass windows, two Sunday School rooms which have never been painted and 13 pine pews. The church has never had indoor plumbing. The final service was held in 1986. It was deeded to the Green Thumb Garden Club in 1986 along with the two acre lot on which it stands. All proceeds from the tour will be used to maintain and restore this church.



Spann United

Methodist Church

150 Church Street

Ward, S.C.



This church was founded about one mile north of its present location soon after John Spann came to the Ridge in 1794. The congregation moved to the present site in 1840. In 1873 the sanctuary was built as a simple foursquare structure with a neoclassical portico. The tapered columns and curved windows show a Victorian influence on this Greek Revival building which has survived almost unchanged for 145 years.