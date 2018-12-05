Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 05 December 2018 16:03 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 220

Saluda Parade Saturday

Saluda Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday’ December 8 at 4:00 p.m.

The lineup will start on West Butler Avenue near the schools. The parade route is printed above. Organizers encourage you to have your vehicle or float lighted. Please make sure people in your entry are visible.

If you have any questions about the parade, or the theme, please contact Chamber of Commerce at 445-4100.





Courthouse Tree Contest



Saluda County citizens are invited to come by the Courthouse and pick their favorite of the six decorated trees on display. Each office in the Courthouse is responsible for one tree. A ballot box is located on the table in the lobby. The contest runs through Dec. 28.



REMEMBERING PRESIDENT GEORGE H.W. BUSH - When George H.W. Bush, who died Fri., Nov. 30, ran for president in 1988, he did not campaign in Saluda County,but he sent his son, a little known Texas oil company executive, to campaign instead. Of course,that little known Texan would also become the President of the United States (George W. returned to Saluda County to campaign when ran for president in 2000, with a rally at the National Guard Armory). This photo was taken outside the Saluda County Courthouse. (Standard-Sentinel photo by Chris Keeler)





Rainfall Tops

In The Year



No one needs to be told it rained a great deal in November.

In fact the 6.32 inches of rainfall is the largest monthly total of the year,

So far in 2018, 43.46 inches of rain has fallen. This compares to 38.34 inches during the same time in 2017.

November, like October, had temperature extremes, ranging from highs in the 40s to the 70s. The highest daily temperature, 77, was recorded on Nov. 2. The lowest daytime high, 42, was on Nov. 16. The lowest morning temperature, 30, was recorded on Nov. 16 and 27

This information was reported by NWS observer Edwin Riley at the Saluda CPW.