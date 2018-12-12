Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 12 December 2018 16:32 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 220

Court Clears 44 Cases



The recent term of Saluda County General Sessions Court cleared 44 cases.

The one scheduled jury trial ended when the suspect pled guilty.

Judge Eugene Griffith handed down sentences for the following guilty pleas:

Barry Alonzo Abney, failure to stop for a blue light, 2nd offense, three years, suspended to time served and 30 months probation; drugs/possession of Schedule I, II, III, etc., three years, suspended to time served and 30 months probation. Alfonzo Alvin Andrews, DUS 3rd or subsequent, time served.

Ja’Naysha Bostick, possession of over one ounce of marijuana, time served and $250. Tomaz Ledeivence Burton, possession of over one ounce of marijuana, six months, suspended to 18 months probation; possession of a stolen pistol, 12 months, suspended to 18 months probation.

Qushari T. Bussey, failure to stop for a blue light, 1st, Youthful Offender Act (YOA) not to exceed three years, suspended to time served and $500. Leon Coleman Jr., contributing to the delinquency of a minor, YOA not to exceed three years, suspended to time served, six months probation.

Curtis Clifford Crummie, possession of meth 1st, three years, suspended to time served, two years probation. Nicholas Charles Ellison, possession of drug paraphernalia, time served and $250.

Justin Kyle Gillam, failure to comply with directions of police, time served. Douglas Demond Furtick, unlawful carrying of a pistol, one year, suspended to time served, 18 months probation; possession of controlled substance, time served.

Shameeka Graham, cruelty to children, one day. Benjamin Jermaine Green Jr., possession of cocaine, 30 days.

Patrick Kristian Henry, attempted murder, 107 months. Eric Leon Hines, cruelty to children, time served.

Malik De’Maun Holloway, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, YOA not to exceed three years, suspended to time served, three year probation. William Riley Jones III, false information to police, time served.

Brandon Michael Kalo-plastos, assault & battery second degree, time served. Martin Robert Keenan, malicious injury to personal property, $2000 or less, time served.

William Terry Kinard, unlawful neglect of a child, three years, suspended to time served, one year probation. Joseph Manley Langford, breaking into motor vehicle, time served.

Tarik Mikosa Logan, reckless driving, time served $100. Brian Timothy Long, domestic violence 2nd degree, one year, suspended to time served, one year probation.

Keith Lamont Mathis, possession of controlled substance, time served. Clarence Jamar Mason III, unlawful neglect of a child, seven years; failure to stop for a blue light, three years.

Michael William McCraw, manufacturing meth 3rd offense, 12 years. Marvin Wilson McGee, domestic violence 2nd degree, time served.

Dalton McKay, failure to register 3rd, three years. George Heyward Means, financial transaction fraud, 10 years, suspended to time served, one year probation.

Terrence Durell Morris, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, seven years, suspended to time served, 30 months probation.; unlawful carrying of a pistol; one year, suspended to 30 months probation.

Tryone Ouzts, assault & battery 3rd degree, time served. Katherine Elizabeth Ramsey, unlawful neglect of a child, three years, suspended to time served, one year probation.

Melanie Gayle Risinger, possession of controlled substance, time served $ $200. Bobby Robinson, pointing and presenting a firearm, 12 months, suspended to time served and 18 months probation.

Anjelica Monique Rouse, unlawful carrying of a pistol, time served. Gabriel Gerard Russell, possession of over one ounce of marijuana, time served.

Rodney Paul Smokes, use of vehicle without permission for temporary purpose, time served. Jerry Lynn Spurlock, filing false police report of a misdemeanor, time served.

Dyan Cornelius Triplin, breaking into motor vehicle, five years, suspended to time served, one year probation. Shaquille Devon Turner, resisting arrest, YOA not to exceed one year, suspended to time served, one year probation.

Saxon Washington, Jr., resisting arrest, time served. Brady Lewis West, possession of cocaine 1st, one years, suspended to time served and $250.

Kayla Denise West, possession of meth, time served. Alcoa Kenardo Williams, simple possession of marijuana, time served. Larry Terrell Yarbrough, shoplifting under $2000, time served.

Mills Named First Runner-Up in

Farm Bureau Talent Contest

Myrtle Beach, S.C. – Zanna Mills (center), won first runner-up in the SC Farm Bureau Talent Contest Senior II Division, held recently in Myrtle Beach during the organization’s 75th Annual Meeting. Mills is the daughter of Glen and Christy Mills of Saluda County.

Brooke Spence (left) of Greenville County took first place, while Christle Tindall (right) of Orangeburg County was named second runner-up.

South Carolina Farm Bureau is a grassroots, non-profit organization that celebrates and supports family farmers, locally grown food and our rural lands through legislative advocacy, education and community outreach. The organization, founded in 1944, serves more than 100,000 member-families in 47 chapters. For more information, please visit www.scfb.org.

