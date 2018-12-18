Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 18 December 2018 21:34 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 197

RIBBON CUTTING FOR JOINT PROJECT

L to R, Saluda County Schools Supt. Dr. Harvey Livingston, State Superintendent of Education Molly M. Spearman, and Lexington District Three Supt. D. Randall Gary.



Lexington Three, Saluda

Schools Join In Pilot Project



On Thursday, December 13th, State Superinten-dent of Education Molly Spearman, along with administrators from Lexington County School District Three and Saluda County Schools, gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the Innovation Collaboration Pilot Project that began between the school districts this year.

“We can no longer allow attendance lines to prevent students from having the opportunities they deserve. Proud of the leadership in these two districts coming together to support students,” Spearman said.

The Innovation Collaboration Pilot Project is a partnership that enables Lexington Three and Saluda County school districts to collaborate to provide courses to students in both districts that may not be available otherwise. This school year, the project focused on adding welding and firefighting classes.

The programs, which are being funded by the State Department of Education and through grants obtained by the Town of Batesburg-Leesville, are housed at B-L High School. Students from Saluda High School attend the classes with their B-L counterparts. As part of the collaboration, transportation is provided for students to be able to participate. Expansion of the collaboration will eventually include courses being offered at both campuses for students to have greater access to a variety of Career and Technology Education courses.

