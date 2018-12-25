Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 25 December 2018 20:13 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 226

2018 In Review



The biggest 2018 story in Saluda County was a sad one, the death of Deputy Sheriff Dale Hallman, who died in a vehicle accident while responding the call.

This happened a few months after Saluda resident and Johnston policeman Eric Chapman died in a similar accident while responding to a call in Edgefield County.

Both officers were remembered on numerous occasions throughout the year.

Following is the year in review:

JANUARY

•Saluda County Treasurer Tina Shealy announceed here retirement, effectivc June 30, 2019.

•Saluda County Council began the new year Monday, under the leadership of new chairman, Derrick Jones.

•Chad Satcher was named the 2017 Saluda County Firefighter of the Year sponsored by Kelly White Agency – State Farm at the annual dinner hosted by the Saluda Fire Department on January 8, 2018. Chad has served the Circle Fire Department for 28 years.

•Tiffany Rodgers Shaw announced her candidacy for Saluda County treasurer.

•The School Improvement Councils (SICs) of 19 South Carolina public schools have been named to the SC School Improvement Council’s (SC-SIC) 2018 Honor Roll for their significant efforts to foster civic engagement in public education. Saluda High School SIC (Saluda County Schools) is among the 19.

•The granddaughters of a retired United Methodist minister have now been charged in connection with his death, after their father and stepmother were charged with the same offense in November 2017. Amber Nicole Trent, 26, was arrested Jan. 13, and her sister Nicole Krystn Chewning, 23, was arrested on Jan. 19. Both have been charged with abuse and neglect of an adult resulting in death.

On Thurs., Nov. 2, 2017, the Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a call on 320 S. Calhoun Street in Saluda. Upon arrival, they found 79-year-old James Boyd Chewning dead in a hospital bed where he had been tie wrapped the bed and obviously neglected and abused.

•The Saluda County Young Farmer and Agribusiness Chapter was well represented at the 70th annual convention held January 19-21 at the Wild Dunes Resort.

During this event, Gerald Cromer was presented the Young Farmer & Agribusiness Award for the Mid-State Region and the State. This is one of the highest awards available to a state member, and the first time since 2000 that a Saluda member has received the award. Gerald has successfully owned and managed Cromer Trucking for 25 years. He recently turned the operation over to his son, Joey.

Reggie Padgett was the State winner for the categories of Swine Production and Energy Efficiency.

FEBRUARY

•The Saluda Lion’s club was informed that their grant for help in the purchase of the Spot camera has been approved. The ultimate purchase of this camera will insure that we will be able to identify eye problems not only with school children but to be utilized in churches and senior citizen’s venues.

•Saluda County Cattle-mens Association 2017 Cattlemen of the Year recipients were Kevin and Lydia Yon of Yon Family Farm, Ridge Spring.

•Saluda County Cattle-mens Association 2017 Philip R Perry Educator and Industry Award was presented to Watson Dorn of Hickory Hill Farm.

•Saluda County Cattle-mens Association 2017 Schol-arships were awarded to Megan Corley and Mathew Nicholson.

•Saluda County Council awarded Accommodations Tax Funds at the Mon. Feb. 12, meeting.

The funds were awarded as follows:

Capital City Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board, $1,000.00; Friends of Ridge Spring , $2,000.00; Palmetto Tractor Club , $2,000.00; Richland Creek Antique Power Assoc., $2,000.00; Ridge Spring Harvest Festival, $2,000.00; Saluda County Historical Society, $2,000.00; Saluda County Chamber of Commerce, $1,000.00; Saluda Young Farmer & Agribus-iness Assoc., $1,000.00; Town of Ridge Spring/Art Center, $2,000.00.

•On Tuesday, February 20, at approximately 9:52 a.m. the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office received a report from family members of a missing 16-year-old Hispanic teen from Kentucky being in Saluda County.

Deputies responded to a residence in Saluda County where the victim was reported to be. Florencio Gomez Saiche, 24 year old Hispanic male, was encountered and stated no one else was at the residence. During the conversation with Saiche deputies heard movement in the residence and immediately conducted a security swipe. At this time the victim was located and taken to safety and Saiche was arrested.

•Five South Carolina School Improvement Councils (SICs), including Saluda High School, have been named statewide 2018 award finalists for their accomplishments in parent and civic engagement within their school communities.

•On Thursday evening, February 22nd at approximately 7:00pm the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office received a report from concerned citizens about a social media post.

The Sheriff’s Office quickly responded and the suspect, an 8th grade male Saluda Middle School student, was taken into custody and transported to DJJ in Columbia.

“We feel that this situation has been resolved and have no further evidence to suggest anyone else to be involved in this matter,” Sheriff John Perry said.

MARCH

•The Ridge Spring-Monetta High boys basketball team played for the Class A state championship.

Saluda’s Star Ergle has been named 2-A’s girls Co-Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Malaysia Gates of Batesburg-Leesville.

•County Council heard citizens’ concerns on litter and animal control at Monday’s meeting.

•Melinda Kneece announced her candidacy for Saluda County treasurer.

•TheWoman’s Study Club of Ridge Spring donated $2000.00 to the Ridge Spring Library.

•Saluda County Councilwoman Gwen C. Shealy has announced she would not seek re-election.

•Girl Scouts of South Carolina - Mountains to Midlands honored four women at its 25nd Annual Women of Distinction Awards Dinner on March 1. Selected for their exemplary commitments to family, career and community, this year’s honorees are: Kathleen Lawson Gibson, Director of Clarendon One Community Resource Center; Melanie Huggins, Executive Director of Richland Library; Erin McCaskill, Vice President and private banker for First Citizens Wealth Management; Molly Spearman, South Carolina State Superintendent of Education from Saluda.

•The 2017 South Carolina EMS Awards symposium proved to be yet another successful one for Saluda County EMS, as Director Jacob Starnes was presented with the 2017 South Carolina Director of the Year award on Saturday March 17, 2018.

• Frank Daniel announced his my candidacy for re-election to County Council District One. Justin Anderson announced his candidacy for Saluda County Council District 3.

•American Legionnaire Billy Coleman, who celebrated his 102nd birthday this past January, was presented a freedom quilt by Quilts of Valor, a non-profit foundation whose goal is to cover all physically or psychologically wounded service members with a freedom quilt, honoring them for their sacrifices. Coleman, a Navy veteran, commanded a Higgins Landing Craft during the Norm-andy Invasion of World War II.

•Saluda High School’s Coach Jeanette Wilder was named the SCAAA 2018 Region III-AA Athletic Director of the Year, and Saluda High School received the Sportsmanship Award again this year!

•The recently concluded two week term of Saluda County General Sessions Court cleared 47 cases.