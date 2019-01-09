Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 09 January 2019 20:39 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 255

Bobby Goodson from the Discovery Channel’s “Swamp Loggers” with Baron Buzhardt.





Baron Buzhardt with Landowner of the Year, Dr. Wyman Shealy.





Scholarship winner Jessie Eidson.





Forestry Association Holds Banquet

By: Stephen Pohlman,

Clemson Extension

Forestry Agent





The Saluda County Forestry Association held their annual Christmas Banquet at the Saluda High School cafeteria this December and hosted 268 landowners and guests.

Included in attendance were Representative Cal Forrest, Senator Shane Massey, county council members and Troop 31 Boy Scouts. A most delicious meal was prepared by Parklane Seafood and enjoyed by all.

This year’s special guest speaker was Mr. Bobby Goodson from the hit TV show ‘Swamp Loggers’ on The Discovery Channel. Mr. Goodson spoke on the history of his operation, how the Discovery Channel contacted him about doing a TV show and how his family is still logging even after the TV series. Many of the attendees enjoyed chatting with Mr. Goodson after the program was over.

Historically the Association has presented a scholarship to Saluda county youth who are looking to continue their education in forestry and forestry related topics at higher learning institutions. This year’s recipient was Jessica Eidson. A special thank you to our sponsors this year who help made this possible.

Mr. Wyman Shealy received the ‘2018 Saluda County Forest Landowner of the Year’ award. Wyman was chosen due to his lifelong commitment to managing timberland on his property in Saluda county. Wyman has always managed his timber for maximum quality, while also encouraging wildlife by providing proper habitat. Wyman has also been very involved in agriculture by owning beef cattle.

December Saves The

‘Best’ For Last

December won the prize for the most rainfall in 2018, as if anyone needs to be told.

The 8.50 inches of rainfall bring the final total of the year to 51.96 inches of rain. This compares to 41.26 inches during the same time in 2017.

Rain fell on 17 days, leaving pastures and yards to resemble swamps. Since Oct. 9, rainfall has been officially recorded on 40 days.

Temperatures were mild, with only a few cold days. The highest daily temperature, 69, was recorded on Dec. 29. The lowest daytime high, 36, was on Dec. 10. The lowest morning temperature, 23, was recorded on Dec. 6.

This information was reported by NWS observer Edwin Riley at the Saluda CPW.

