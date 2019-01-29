Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 29 January 2019 19:18 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 309

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS - Left to right: McKenzie Maffett, Sarah Shore, President Maffett, Ashley and Kevin Crittendon, s, Texanna Miller, Sabrina Swygert accepting for Mariah Swygert, Ben Boozer. Unable to attend Ben Buzhardt.

CATTLEMAN OF THE YEAR - Lena Clary, Phillip Clary, President Maffett.

PHIL PERRY AWARD - Fred Kesler, center along with members of his family and Phil Perry



Saluda County Cattlemen’s

Association Annual Banquet



by Randall Maffett, President



On Saturday, December 8, 2018, the Saluda County Cattlemen’s Association held their Annual Christmas Banquet at Saluda High School.

A large crowd attended even with the wet weather that was occurring that day and evening. Members and their families and welcomed guests were treated to brisket catered by Shealy’s BBQ and enjoyed entertainment from humorist Michael Mills.

One of the goals of the Association is to provide financial support to its Annual Scholarship and Youth Programs. Some programs that are funded are Saluda 4H and FFA Livestock shows and the SC Junior Beef Roundup. Yearly, the Association sponsors sales for its members to market their high-quality cattle. In February, we hold the Saluda Heifer Sale where 200 excellent open and bred heifers consigned by some of our members are auctioned off and are sold to ranchers and farmers all over the southeast. In August and November, members sale several hundred preconditioned steers and heifers by the truckload through the Saluda Stockyard to buyers around the nation. This year, the Association was able to sale 10000 tickets to raffle off 30 heavy-duty cattle panels and trailer and gave it away at our annual HayDay in April.

With the great financial support, this the Saluda Cattlemen’s Association last year was able to provide five $1000 scholarships to worthy students who have either have an agriculture background or are majoring in an agriculture degree in college. Ben Buzhardt, Mathematical Sciences major at Clemson University, McKenzie Maffett, Animal Agribus-iness major at TriCounty Tech with transfer to Clemson University, Texanna Miller, Agricultural Biotechnology major at Clemson University, Sarah Shore, Animal Agribusiness major at Clemson University, and Mariah Swygert, Agricultural Education major at Clemson University were the lucky and most deserving students.

The entire family of former member Mike Stevens who passed away this year donated a scholarship in his memory of $1000 and this amount was split between the five Association recipients. Ashley (daughter) and Kevin (son-in-law) Critten don represented the family for the award. Also, the family of former member Don Havird who passed this year donated a $1000 scholarship in his memory to student Mathew Boozer. Don’s son Marty Havird and daughter Sheila Mathews presented the award.

Two annual awards were handed out at the banquet. Fred Kesler, owner of Newberry Feed was awarded the Philip R Perry Educator and Industry Service Award in honor of past Association Secretary and Clemson Extension Agent Phil Perry. Mr. Kesler has always worked to provide high quality feed and help animal producers in our area any way he can.

The Saluda County Cattle-men’s Association Cattlemen of the Year Award was given to Phillip Clary. Phillip Clary raises outstanding red angus, gelveih, and angus crossed cattle. He regularly plants annual and summer grasses to provide rotational grazing for his cattle and bales high quality baleage and hay. On his free time, he grows broiler chickens for Amick Farms with four poultry barns.

JOY ANTLEY RECOGNIZED - The Columbia Section, of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. held its 38th Annual “Living the Legacy” Award Luncheon, Saturday, January 19, 2019. This award honors persons whose contributions to their community and to society personify the legacies and philosophies of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Joy Antley, second from right, director of Saluda’s Christ Central, was among the recipients of the prestigious award.