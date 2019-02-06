Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 06 February 2019 16:35 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 306

SHANNON



Allendale Man Sentenced In

Ridge Spring Homicide



Lamar Maurice Shannon, a 34 year old from Allendale, was sentenced to 18 years without parole for the homicide of Schanen T. Samuels, age 34.

On Labor Day in 2016, Shannon intentionally drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed into a crowd of people at the Circle K in Ridge Spring in Saluda County. Shannon pled guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter earlier today and the sentence was imposed by Circuit Court Judge Walton J. McLeod, IV. This case was investigated by the Ridge Spring Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant Solicitor Sutania A. Fuller.

On September 5, 2016, around 8:00 p.m., Samuels and his family went to the Circle K where a friend Shannon engaged in a verbal altercation with one of Samuels’ family members. Samuels reportedly was trying to stop the altercation. Multiple witnesses reported that Shannon backs up his compact SUV on the side of the Circle K just prior to accelerating into the crowd at an extremely high rate of speed. He struck one other individual prior to striking Samuels. Samuels’ body ended up in the roadway over fifteen (15) feet away. Several witnesses report that Shannon then turns up the road and comes back intentionally running over the body again. Shannon’s friend then jumps in the car and they flee the scene. Several witnesses were able to describe Shannon as the driver of the vehicle. Samuels was pronounced dead at the scene.

A volunteer fireman who witnessed some of the incident pursued Shannon. He and his sons were able to set up a perimeter around the woods where Shannon and his friend were hiding until law enforcement arrived. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted and the bloodhounds were able to successfully locate Shannon and his friend hiding in the woods.

The vehicle was abandoned near the woods and later processed by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Crime Scene agents. Samuels’ blood and hair were recovered from the undercarriage of the trunk area of the vehicle and DNA analysis confirmed that the blood and hair belonged to Samuels.

An autopsy conducted by Dr. Janice Ross in Newberry determined that Samuels sustained multiple blunt force injuries to include a fractured skull with lacerated brain, fractured ribs, fractured pelvis, and multiple abrasions, contusions, and lacerations about his body abrasions, contusions, and lacerations about his body.

MITCHELL REMEMBERED - Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that the flags atop the State Capitol Building be flowered to half-staff on Fri., Feb. 1, in honor of Rudolph Mitchell and in recognition of his service to the State as a member of the House of Representatives and the Public Service Commission. (Photo by Renee Lipson)



RUDOLPH MITCHELL



County ComunityLeader,

Entertainer Rudoph Mitchell Dies



Rudolph Mitchell, who served Saluda County and the of South Carolina in many capacities, and entertained thousands through the years with piano playiin died Tues.., Jan. 29, at his home.

He was 92.

The youngest of four sons of Sue Bledsoe and Thomas Spearman Mitchell, Ru-dolph spent his entire life on their family farm in Saluda County. A graduate of Hollywood High School, and Veteran of WW II, he married his next-door neighbor Lenora Werts in 1949. Together, and with his brother Frank, they established Rudanks Farms – a prize-winning Guernsey Dairy herd.

He began his public service by serving as Master of the Higgins Grange. Under his leadership, Higgins was awarded Top Ten Grange Community Clubs in the United States. In 1962, he was elected to the SC House of Repre-sentatives introducing legislation to establish the Saluda County Nursing Home, a fee to support the SC Dept of Alcohol and Drug Abuse, and advancement for agriculture and rural communities in SC.

In 1973, he was elected to the SC Public Service Commission, served twice as Chairman. He retired in 1998.

He loved Saluda County and worked to improve the quality of life for his neighbors. He chaired the Saluda Pull-It Festival, faithfully volunteered his musical talents to the Saluda Nursing Home patients, and worked to establish the Saluda Dialysis Center.

A self-taught musician, he first played the mandolin as a member of the Silver Dew Boys. For 50 years, he and his late friend, Holly Price, entertained as “The Ivory Keys” – a piano and organ duo. They brought beauty and joy with their opening number - “Down Yonder”, waltzes, country classics, gospel favorites, and Rudolph’s jokes and recitations.

He was a life-long member of Hickory Grove Advent Christian Church and served as Sunday School Superintendent and a member of the choir. His strong voice could be heard each Sunday praising God in song and resounding “Amens”.

He received the “Order of the Palmetto” from Governor David Beasley, was named Saluda County Citizen of the Year, and was inducted into the SC Dairy Hall of Fame at Clemson University.

His two children following him in community service.

His son Randy, who died a a tragic farm accident a few years ago, served Saluda County as a member of County Council and as Judge of Probate, before becoming a member of the S.C. Public Service Commission, like his father..

His daughter Molly Mitchell Spearman, like her father, was elected to the S.C. House of Represen-tatives, and is currently the S.C. Superintendent of Education.

