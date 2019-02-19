Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 19 February 2019 22:45 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 265

SAFETY AWARD PRESENTED - Robert Benfield, S.C. Association of Counties Director of Risk Management, presented Saluda County the Outstanding Achievement Award Mon., Feb. 11, at the Council meeting. Accepting was Council Chairman Derrick Jones, Council members, Risk Management Director Hardee Horne, Sheriff John Perry, and the other members of the staff who worked to enhance the safety and security of the county employees. (Standard-Sentinel photo)



County Safety Record Recognized



Saluda County Council took less than 20 minutes to take care of business at the Mon., Feb. 11, meeting.

A public hearing was held and final reading was given to an ordinance authorizing a joint venture with Edgefield County for an industrial and business park in Edgefield County.

Robert Benfield, S.C. Association of Counties Director of Risk Management, presented Saluda County the Outstanding Achievement Award. The award recognizes all the county departments who worked together to enhance the safety and securityof the county employees,

Council accepted Emergency Management Director Josh Morton suggestion to transfer licenses the county already owns at the Courthouse and use them for the surveillance system at the Sheriff’s CID building. Morton said the licenses are a major expense and this will save the county money. The three licenses are no longer needed at the Courthouse with its new surveillance system. The $2567.16 cost will be paid from the Public Building Repair Reserve account.

Council gave Assistant Emergency Management Director Jill Warren permission to apply for a $25,644 Justice Assistance Grant. The funds will go to new body armor for the SWAT team. The county’s match if approved will be $2564.40.



Davy Hite Named To

Fishing Hall of Fame



Saluda Countiy native Davy Hite has been selected for induction into the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2019, with formal induction ceremonies taking place at Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium in Springfield on Thursday, September 19, 2019, includes three stars of professional bass fishing — Mark Davis of Mt. Ida, Ark., David Fritts of Lexington, N.C., and Davy Hite of Ninety Six, S.C. – along with noted artist/illustrator, the late Chris Armstrong, and the founder of Zoom Bait Company, the late Ed Chambers.

Davy Hite – Davy Hite took a risk, giving up a rock-solid career in the SC National Guard to pursue his dream of becoming a professional angler. Over the course of twenty-four seasons he excelled, winning two Bassmaster Angler of the Year titles, the 1999 Bassmaster Classic and the 1998 FLW Forrest Wood Cup. His ledger includes eight Bassmaster victories along with the FLW Championship.

After retiring from competition upon the conclusion of the 2016 Bassmaster Elite Series season, Hite slid seamlessly into a new role as a co-host on Bassmaster LIVE and The Bassmasters TV show. Davy serves on the Board of Trustees for the South Carolina Center for Fathers and Families, a charitable organization whose mission is to provide the means for fathers to be great dads. He also donates his time to a number of other worthy organizations. Without a doubt, Davy considers his greatest accomplishment in life to be the two remarkable sons, Parker and Peyton, he and Natalie have been blessed to call their own.

His wife, the former Natalie Smith, is also a native of Saluda.

Hite is a 1983 graduate of Saluda High School.



FEMA Funds Awarded



Saluda County has been awarded $8205.00 Federal Funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/ Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board program. Saluda County has been chosen to receive $8205.00 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the Salvation Army, American Red Cross; Jewish Federations of North America; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA and United Way worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A Local Board made up of local government officials, agencies, church officials, and a homeless advocate will determine how the funds awarded to Saluda County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organization in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary non - profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal Funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Saluda County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with Saluda County DSS, Saluda County Helping Hands, GLEAMNS, COA and the Salvation Army. These agencies were responsible for providing meals and utility assistance. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Fabrienni Chaplin 864-803-1023, or Becky McDowell at 864-445-2139 for an application. The deadline for application is March 13, 2019.



