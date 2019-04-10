Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 10 April 2019 15:24 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 679

Woman and Child

Die In House Fire



A woman and her grandchild died in a house fire in Saluda County near Lake Murray Fri., April 5.

Chief Deputy Coroner Dudley Rushton identified the two people who died in the fire as Karen Metts Blanset, 63, and 1-year-old John-Michael Burton Hall

While Rushton remained on the scene, Coroner Keith Turner accompanied the ambulance transporting the victims to the hospital, where Mrs. Blanset and the child were pronouced dead.

An autopsy at a Greenville hospital revealed both victims died of smoke inhalation, Turner said.

Blanset called the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:30 a.m. Friday and told dispatch her house was on fire, according to Chief Deputy Chris Cockrell.

When deputies arrived at the 104 Birdsong Lane residence, they found a 4-year-old in the front yard asking for help.

The doors to the home were locked. Once firefighters arrived, they entered the house and found Blanset lying on the floor and the child on the second floor, Cockrell said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Along with the sheriff’s and coroner’s offices, responding agencies included the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, State Law Enforcement Division, EMS and four fire departments: Saluda, Midlands Circle, Hollywood and Old Towne.





Garden Club of Saluda

Celebrates 90th Anniversary



The Garden Club of Saluda met on Monday, April 1 at Hickory Grove Advent Christian Church social hall to celebrate a milestone in the club’s long history.

On September 26, 1929, Miss Perrine Crouch established the organization which had as its main purpose to beautify the Saluda County Courthouse grounds. At that time the courthouse was relatively new as were the grounds. The club’s first project, with some help from the county, was the planting of shrubbery and the maintenance the new plants would require. Under the leadership of Miss Perrine and other dedicated gardeners, this project would continue for many years.

To celebrate its long history, the club held an old-fashioned tea where each member had the option of wearing hats and gloves, reminiscent of those long ago days when no lady would have attended such an event without the proper attire. Brenda Mitchell was the hostess for the tea where she explained the intricacies of the low tea and the high tea and the proper order of serving the tea and foods. She had decorated the social hall with beautiful teapots, floral arrangements, and lace cloths to add to the thoroughly lady-like atmosphere.

Bonnie Sawyer, current president, gave a brief synopsis of the 90 years that make up the history of the club.

One interesting note is that The Garden Club of Saluda predates the Federated Garden Club of South Carolina. Miss Perrine was one of ten representatives from other garden clubs in South Carolina who met at Trinity Parish House in Columbia on April 22, 1930 for an organizational meeting of the state club. That club had its first meeting on December 9, 1930.

Dressing up was fun, if not a little silly, for the members of The Garden Club of Saluda, but the work that the club carries out from year to year is still as important as it was 90 years ago when Saluda was a young, growing town and county.







Come Show Your Support!

4th Annual

Saluda County Special Olympics



April 12, 2019 (9:00-1:30)

(Rain Date/April 26th)

Saluda High School

Special Guest:

Craig Scott, motivational speaker