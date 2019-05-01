Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 01 May 2019 15:05 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 368

(Sheriff's Office Photo)



Bridge Jumper Dies



The body of a Newberry County man was recovered less that two hours after he jumped off the bridge near Big Man’s Landing on Hwy. 391.

According to Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner, the victim was identified as Danny Danterrio Smith, 37, of Prosperity.

The Sheriff’s Office was called after witnesses saw Smith exit his vehicle, sit on the bridge’s guardrail, and then jump, feet first, into the water below, Chief Deputy Chris Cockrell said.

Eye witnesses, which included a fisherman in a boat and people at the Landing, reported seeing Smith come up several time and then go under for good.

Newberry, Lexington, and DNR marine patrols responded to assist in the search, as well as Prosperity Rescue/Dive Teams.

Turner said Smith went into the water at approximately 10:55 a.m. and his body was recovered at 12:38 p.m. near the spot where he jumped.

Sheriff John Perry would like to thank Newberry Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Sheriff’s Office, Prosperity Fire and Rescue and SC Department of Natural Resources for the rapid recovery.

The sheriff asked that everyone lift up the family of the deceased.





SOUTH CAROLINA AMERICAN LEGION PALMETTO BOY’S STATE - The American Legion’s Boys State program is a “Laboratory of Government”. A unique way for young men to learn about the American system of government. These young men learn politics by participating in a mock governmental system. For the year 2019, Palmetto Boy’s State will be held at Anderson University, Anderson, SC, June 9th through 15th. Citizens pictured left to right: Joe Ordile, Saluda High, son of Louis and Kim Ordile; Cade Gentry, Saluda High, son of Matt and Jennifer Gentry; Jacob McCary, Saluda High, son of Thomas (Rickey) and Stephanie McCary; Matthew Herlong, Saluda High, son of Lee and Callie Herlong; Dylan Matthews, King Academy, son of Wayne and Sherri Matthews. The Saluda American Legion Post 65 wishes to thank all who interviewed and everyone supporting Saluda American Legion Post 65 in making this 2019 encampment possible. These Citizens are sponsored by American Legion Post 65, Saluda, SC, John Hood, Post 65 Commander.







Emory School Open House

The public is invited to the open house at the newly removated Emory School on Sunday, May 5.

Doors at 2 p.m. at 2:30 the school bell will ring followed by a brief history of Emory School presented by Ralph Sheal. Among those expected to attend are Molly Mitchell Spearman , S.C. Superintendent of Education, Cal Forrest, S.C. House Representative for District 39, and Justin Anderson, County Council representative for District 3.

lf you can not make it to the the program please drop in from 3pm-4pm to check out the latest restoration and renovations.

The school is located at 416 Emory Road.





Saluda County’s New 1% Local Tax Begins May 1

The Sales Tax rate in Saluda County will increase to 8% beginning May 1, a result of last November’s voter referendum.

County voters in the general election approved a 1% Sales Tax increase for capital projects, changing the county’s Sales Tax rate to 8%.

The 1% is in addition to the county’s existing Local Option Tax.

The money from the Sales Tax increase is to be used for specific building projects, including replacement of the county’s jail, estimated to cost $8.4 million.

Those paying an Accommodations Tax will pay 9%.

The new tax will expire in eight years or when the tax generates $9.4 million, whichever comes first, unless voters approve another referendum.

Twenty-one other counties have a Capital Projects Tax. Calhoun County voters also approved a 1% Capital Projects Tax in November. Georgetown County’s Capital Projects Tax ends after April 30.

The tax does not apply to sales of unprepared food.

For more information about the state’s Sales Tax, visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue’s website at dor.sc.gov/tax/sales.