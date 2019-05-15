Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 15 May 2019 02:15 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 265

Saluda Woman Pleads Guilty

to Filing False Tax Returns



Columbia, South Carolina - United States Attorney Sherri A. Lydon said Brenda Rodgers, age 57, of Saluda, pled guilty to Filing a False Tax Return.

United States District Court Judge Timothy Cain, of Anderson, accepted the plea and will sentence Rodgers after receiving and reviewing a presentence report prepared by the United States Probation Office.

Evidence presented at the hearing established that from 2012 through 2016, Rodgers was an employee of a property and casualty insurance agency located in Columbia. Rodgers embezzled by writing checks from a particular client’s account to herself and forging the name of her supervisor. During the tax years 2012 through 2016, Rodgers wrote herself 325 checks totaling over $337,000. Rodgers concealed her activity by making false entries in the accounting records and on check stubs. She also removed pages from the bank statements that contained photocopies of the checks transferring funds into her bank account. By creating false entries and removing bank records, Rodgers avoided reporting taxable income associated with her embezzlement. As a result, she avoided tax payments totaling $78,892 for the years 2012 through 2016. As for Count 4 of the Indictment, to which she pleaded guilty, the additional tax she owed that year was at least $27,222.

Rodgers confessed to deputies of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, explaining that she used the money to pay bills, make car payments, and pay off her mortgage.

The maximum penalty Rodgers faces is three years in federal prison and a fine of $100,000.

The United States Internal Revenue Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Winston David Holliday, Jr., of the Columbia office is prosecuting the case.





Edgefield Woman Dies in

County Head-on Collision



An Edgefield County woman died in a head-on collision in Saluda County, Fri,May 3. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Delphine Pickens Simpkins, 60, was driving west in a 2007 Pontiac on Hwy. 378 a little before 3:30 p.m. when she crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2015 Ford Truck head-on.

Both Simpkins and the 28 year-old-driver of the truck were transported to Richland County Hospital.

Simpkins later died at the hospital from her injuries.

No charges are pending.

Two from Saluda Receive The

Charlie Foundation Scholarship



Piedmont Technical College (PTC) recently held a Scholarship Luncheon to recognize student recipients of dozens of PTC Foundation scholarships for 2019. This year’s winners of The Charlie Foundation Scholarship are Olivia Evans and Craig McMillan, both of Saluda.

The late Saluda County Council Chairman Don Hancock’s desire to leave a legacy that would benefit the residents of Saluda County led him to create The Charlie Foundation. The Charlie Foundation Scholarship was established in January 2018 and is available to Saluda County residents.

Pictured from left: Donor Representative Ann Hancock Coker, Craig McMillan, and Donor Representative Charlyn Hancock Staubes. Not pictured: Olivia Evans.