SCHOOL DISTRICT RECOGNIZED - From left to right: Mr. Robert Etheredge, Dr. Lorin Anderson, Dr. Harvey Livingston, Dr. Abbey Duggins, and Mr. Brian Chatman.



School District Gets

Special Recognition



On June 19, 2019, Saluda County Schools received the Lorin W. Anderson Award for Excellence at the 12th Annual Teaching Children of Poverty Summer Institute at Francis Marion University. The Lorin W. Anderson Award for Excellence recognizes educational stakeholders who successfully implement strategies to reach under-resourced learners. Dr. Tammy Pawloski and Dr. Anderson presented the award and highlighted the exceptional work and dedication of the Saluda County Schools staff members.

Accepting the award on behalf of the educators in Saluda County were District Superintendent Dr. Harvey Livingston, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Abbey Dug-gins, Saluda High School Principal Robert Etheredge, and Director of Administration Brian Chatman.

Dr. Lorin W. Anderson is an advocate for focused preparation and ongoing support for teachers in high poverty schools. Dr. Anderson was a co-founder of the Center of Excellence to Prepare Teachers of Children of Poverty at Francis Marion University in 2003.

Read more about the award and the Center of Excellence at this link: https://www.fmucenterofexcellence.org/andersonaward/

NEW TREASURER - County Attorney Chris Spradley, right, conducted the swearing-in ceremony for Saluda County’s new treasurer, Tiffany Rodgers Shaw, left, in the Courthouse Courtroom on Wed., July 3. Holding the Bible are Mrs. Shaw’s husband, Andrew, and their three children, L to R, Reese, Corbin and Sidney.

NEW ON-CALL DEPUTY CORONER - Judge William Keesley conducted the swearing in ceremony for Angie Rita as Saluda County’s new On-call Deputy Coroner. The ceremony was held July 1 at Judge Keesley’s office in Edgefield. Coroner Keith Turner, said he, Chief Deputy Coroner Dudley Rushton and Deputy Coroner Rodney Minick, all welcome Mrs. Rita to the staff. They know she will do a good job for the citizens of Saluda County, he said. Pictured about are, L to R, Rushton, Mrs. Rita, Judge Keesley and Turner.