Robert Etheredge Named

New SHS Principal



The Saluda County School District is pleased to announce that Robert Etheredge has been selected as the new principal of Saluda High School.

Etheredge is a 1999 graduate of Saluda High School and has served as assistant principal the past 3 years. Prior to serving as an administrator, Etheredge taught physical education and served as Head Boys’ Basketball Coach at Saluda High School and Swansea High School.

Dr. Harvey Livingston, Superintendent, stated, “I am thrilled that Mr. Etheredge will be leading Saluda High. His knowledge of our community and students, commitment to student success, and willing to build true relationships makes him the perfect fit. I am excited to watch the growth of our students and staff under his leadership.”

When asked about how he felt about his new role, Etheredge stated, “It is an extreme honor that I assume the responsibility of Principal of Saluda High School. It also gives me great pride to serve in the community I grew up in. Saluda High is a special place with awesome people, and I am very happy to be a part of it.”

RETIRED TREASURER RECOGNIZED - Recently retired Saluda County Treasurer Tina Shealy, left, was recognizefd by County Council Mon., July 8, for her years of service to the County, including 17 in the Treasuer’s office. Presenting the resolution is County Council Chairman Derrick Jones. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

HORNE HONORED FOR BRAVERY - Chief Deputy Toby Horne, left, was recognized by County Council on July 8 for his brave act of entering a burning home, going upstairs and attempting to save the life of a child on April 5. Presenting the resolution is County Council Chairman Derrick Jones. (Standard-Sentinel photo)



Council Puts Hiring

Policy Into Effect

At its last meeting, County Council voted to implement a hiring freeze and instruct all department heads/elected and appointed officials to come before Council to request filling a vacant position.

Mon., July 8, Council saw that action come to fruition.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Toby Horne (three deputy positions and a temporary school resource office, while the regular SRO is deployed), Assistant Jail Administrator Lorine Kelly (three positions), EMS Director Jacob Starnes (two EMTs and one part-time EMT) and Solid Waste Coordinator Jacob Schumpert (two positions), all appeared before Council with their requests.

All of the positions are included in the 2019-2020 budget and all were approved.

Schumpert shared some interesting information about the convenience centers. During the July 4th week, 4300 vehicles came through the convenience centers, with 1500 of those coming to the Traffic Circle site.

Schumpert said with new developments coming to the lake, the Circle Center may have to be expanded someday.

Sandra Calliham, county manager for the Department of Juvenile Justice, discussed the new Raise the Age Law the went into effect July 1. Now, 17-year-olds are considered juveniles, where they were previously tried as adults.

Ms. Calliham said this will cause more youth to come under the auspices of DJJ, and the her agency is running out of office space. She asked Council for use of any available county-owned office space.

Council approved Starnes request to purchase a new Demers ambulance for $205,959.50. Financing would be $54,519.40 annually for four years. Starnes said the sale of an old ambulance may covered the cost of one year’s payment.

The adoption and presentation of two resolutions began the new business portion of the meeting.

Tina Shealy was recognized for his service as Saluda County Treasurer. After 17 years in the treasurer’s office, 11 as Treasurer, she retired on June 30.

Toby Horne, then a Sheriff’s captain, was recognized for his brave act of entering a burning home, going upstairs and attempting to save the life of a child on April 5.

First reading was given to an ordinance to renew the contract for fixed base operator, Saluda Sky Aviation, LLC, at the Saluda County Airport.

An application for a FAA grant for improvement at the airport was approved. Emergency Management Assistant Director Jill Warren said the $126,760 grant would be used to develop plans reconstruct apron area at the from of the terminal building and reconstruct the taxiway. The state and county would pay a $6,338 match each.

Council approved the purchasing card policy and forms, as recommended by Financial Service Coordinator Regina Turner.