Deployment Ceremony Held

At Saluda High School

The South Carolina National Guard conducted a deployment ceremony for more than 140 Soldiers with the 124th Engineer Company, 122nd Engineer Battalion, 59th Troop Command, July 21, 2019, at Saluda High School, to recognize the unit’s mobilization in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The soldiers will be deployed to the Middle East for approximately nine months conducting construction operations. (U.S. Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)





Adjutant General

Speaks at Ceremony

Adjutant General Van McCarty, a Saluda native, was a featured speaker at the South Carolina National Guard deploy-ment ceremony at Saluda High School on Sun., July 21. (Photo by Jamie Shealy)

41st Annual Truck And

Tractor Pull This Weekend

The Saluda Young Farmers 41st Annual Truck and Tractor Pull, “Hottest Pull in the South” will be held July 27th at the Young Farmer Stadium at the County Recreation Complex. The Carolina Truck & Tractor Pullers Southern Pullers Association professional pull will begin at 6pm. Gates open at 4pm. There will be 19 classes featured this year.

Ticket prices are as follows: Adults - $15, Children 6 to 12 - $10, under 5 – Free, and cooler/bulk beverage - $5.00 (no glass containers). Credit and debit card ticket purchases will be available at the gate. Concessions will also be available.

To purchase trackside parking, contact Scott Wertz at 803-924-3124. All trackside parking spots are $50 and go on sale July 8th. Please call after 5pm.

The Saluda Young Farmer Scholarship winners will be recognized as well. The 2019 winners are Megan Corley, Texanna Miller, Sarah Shore, Cody Clary, Makayla Porter, Zac Berry, Kelson Palmer, and Benjamin Buzhardt. Proceeds from the pull go towards the scholarship program.

Bring a chair – stand seating is limited. Also, visit the Young Farmer merchandise table to purchase your official tractor pull shirt.

Come and enjoy a weekend of high-powered action!

Check out www.Saluda YoungFarmer.org or syftp.us for the latest information. Like us on Facebook at Saluda SC Tractor Pull.



