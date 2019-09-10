Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 10 September 2019 21:32 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 415

Suspect Convicted For Threatening

The Life Of A Public Official



Jeffrey James Williams, age 49 of Saluda, was convicted of Threatening the Life of a Public Official by a Saluda County jury this week and was sentenced to the maximum sentence of five (5) years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The sentence was imposed by Chief Administrative Judge Frank R. Addy, Jr., following the jury trial.

On August 10, 2018, Williams called the Saluda County Magistrate’s Office and asked to leave a message for the Chief Magistrate Judge. Williams exclaimed that he wanted to “bury her, dig her back up, paint her toenails, and have sex with her.” During the phone call, Williams did not identify himself as the caller.

Captain Josh Price and Lieutenant Stephen Byrd with the Saluda County Sherriff’s Office handled the investigation of this case and determined that Williams was possibly associated with the phone number used to make the threats by using a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s (SLED) database. Investigators then apprehended Williams at his residence just hours after the call was made and located the phone in his pocket. During the trial, phone records belonging to Williams were also presented to the jury that confirmed Williams made the threatening call.

During sentencing, the Chief Magistrate Judge addressed the Court describing the problems Williams has caused in the local community and the impact of his actions.

Williams is currently a registered sex offender and has prior convictions for Criminal Sexual Conduct, Burglary, and Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Solicitor Doug Fender of the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.





NEW COUNTY COUNCILMAN - Wayne Grice was sworn in as the new County Councilman from District 2 on Fri., Aug. 30, in the Council Chambers. Holding the Bible was Sheriff John Perry, and County Attorney Chris Spradley conducted the swearing in. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

Clemson University junior Plant and Environmental Sciences major Texanna Miller won third place in the undergraduate poster competition at the 2019 American Society of Horticultural Science Conference. (Clemson University photo)



Clemson student wins 3rd place at

national horticulture conference

Texanna Miller, a junior Clemson University Plant and Environmental Sciences major from Saluda, won third place in the undergraduate poster competition at the 2019 American Society of Horticultural Science Conference.

The conference was held in Las Vegas and brought together hundreds of horticulture researchers, scientists and students to cultivate ideas and share new techniques. The five-day event featured technical sessions, poster presentations and keynote speakers.

Miller’s award-winning poster is entitled “A DNA Test for Routine Prediction in Breeding of Peach Bacterial Spot Fruit Resistance.” This particular poster had previously won 1st place in the 2019 CAFLS Undergraduate Research Poster Competition at Clemson, and its recognition inspired Miller to present it on a national stage at the conference.

The poster highlights a groundbreaking peach genetic testing process that Miller developed under the mentorship of Clemson professor Ksenija Gasic. Her findings present a management option for disease control and meeting consumer demand for chemical-free, environmentally friendly fruit production.

Miller’s research uncovers a method of distinguishing, while still in the greenhouse, which genetic characteristics of peach seedlings result in extra resistance to disease in the field. This knowledge allows peach farmers to maximize resources by planting only the seeds with the best chance of survival.

“Knowing that a seed is resistant to bacterial spot is a big step in peach production because it is a very, very predominant disease in the Southeast region. It alone can be responsible for millions of dollars in damage and can wipe out entire orchards because it’s very easily transmitted,” Miller explained. “So, this testing process can be a big cost saver for farmers and groups who want to plant resistant trees. They can focus less on chemical controls since the disease is less likely to get introduced.”

Miller’s testing method enables her to make predictions about peach disease resistance with 80% accuracy. These results demonstrate that Miller’s method is a time and cost-efficient alternative to traditional geno-typing, which takes years and can be very pricey. Miller was able to test 96 samples in just a few hours, where each sample only cost about 10 cents.

Miller’s attendance at the 2019 American Society of Horticulture Conference was made possible through funding she received from the CAFLS Century Club, which fully covered her travel expenses and admission. Her experience there is a direct result of the CAFLS Advantage program, which funds learning experiences beyond the classroom, develops a student’s critical thinking skills, prepares graduates to meet their career goals, and fuels the inspiration to tackle the grand challenges facing our state, nation and the world.

Texanna is the daughter of Russell and Candice Miller.



