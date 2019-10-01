Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 01 October 2019 21:28 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 392

Moped Rider Dies

In Monetta Collision

A Monetta man lost his life Wed., Sept. 25, when the moped he was riding collided with a log truck.

According to Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner, Stephen Joseph Stein, Sr., 44, of 5841 Columbia Hwy. N., Monetta, died on the scene of the accident, which took place on Early Sims Rd., not far from the Aiken County line.

The accident happened at 3:40 p.m.

A 2018 Mack tractor-trailer was passing the moped on the rural road, when the moped went left of center and was struck by the right rear portion of the truck, Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis said.

The driver of the truck from Saluda was not injured.

Turner would like to thank all who assisted on the scene, including the Highway Patrol, Saluda County EMS, Ridge Spring Fire Department, Ridge Spring Police Department, and Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.





SART Team Holds Training

on Sexual Assault Response



On Thursday, September 19, 2019 the Multi-County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) held a training in Saluda at the American Legion Building titled Sexual Assault Response; What Role Do you Play?

The objective of this training was designed so that each entity can clearly identify and understand the responsibilities and roles of all key players in response to sexual assault.

The Multi-County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) include members from the Cumbee Center, child advocacy centers, law enforcement, victim advocates, SANE nurses, solicitor’s office, and the Department of Social Services (DSS) from six counties, which include Aiken, Allendale, Barnwell, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda. The mission of the SART is to promote a coordinated response that is designated to enhance safety and justice for victims, hold perpetrators accountable and provide education to the community that will encourage social change. For this training the SART team divided into two groups with Saluda, Edgefield and McCormick in one and Aiken, Allendale and Barnwell in the other.

The presenters for the Saluda training were Capt. Josh Price and Victim Advocate Melinda Reeves from the Saluda Sheriff’s Office, Victim Advocate Nicole Maffett from the Saluda Police Department, Victim Advocate Gladys Mason from Edgefield Sheriff’s Office, Victim Advocate Angela Martin from McCormick Sheriff’s Office, SART Coordinator Elizabeth Lemacks from the Cumbee Center for Abuse Persons, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) Gina Dyer-Goss from Prisma Health Richland, Forensic Interviewer Specialist Kim Sawyer from the Aiken Child Advocacy Center, Genita Snipes, Ruth Brockman & Gail Washington from the Department of Crime Victim’s Compensation, Director of Saluda County Department of Social Service Becky McDowell and Solicitor Rhonda Patterson from the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. The order of the presenters was done in the order that each person/agency would come in contact with the victim.

In attendance at the training were over 50 professionals from state, local, and private/none for profit agencies from Saluda and surrounding counties that provide direct services to victims of crime and their families. This includes DSS workers, school based guidance counselors, private family counselors, none for profit child advocacy agencies, as well as law enforcement officers and victim advocates.

The team of ladies who planned this training, Nicole Maffett, Angela Martin, Gladys Mason, and Melinda Reeves, would like to thank all the presenters for taking the time out of their busy schedule and agreeing to be a part of this training. We could not have done it without you! A special thank you to The Cumbee Center and Elizabeth Lemacks for sponsoring the training and to Radius Church for providing the meal and Judy’s Kitchen for preparing it!

A memorial endowment for Emma Jeannette Carr, pictured here working at the Ridge Spring Farmer’s Market, is being established by her husband, Brig. General Chalmers “Hap” Carr (’60), to ensure the legacy of the woman who has been called “The Veggie Lady” and “Queen of the Market” continues.(Photo by Harriet Householder)





Clemson Extension Endowment

Continues Legacy Of ‘Queen of the Market’



STEVEN BRADLEY

Clemson University

Media Relations



RIDGE SPRING — Jeannette Carr passed away April 1, 2019, after a battle with cancer, but more than three months later as the Ridge Spring Farmer’s Market bustled with its regular Saturday crowd, her community spirit and passion for produce were still plenty palpable.

“I kind of feel her presence a little bit,” said Katie Pfeiffer, one of Carr’s granddaughters who has worked at the market alongside her on summer visits since her teenage years. “It’s just feels so much like her, like something she would enjoy doing, so it makes me happy to be here.”

And thanks to the Emma Jeannette Carr Memorial Endowment being established by her husband, Brig. General Chalmers “Hap” Carr (’60), the family is making certain that the legacy of the woman who has been called “The Veggie Lady” and “Queen of the Market” continues.

“It feels good to remember her and support her legacy, and customers will come up and ask about what happened and it makes them happy that we’re continuing to (sell produce at the market), too,” Pfeiffer said, “and they care about the endowment, as well, and what that’s going to support.”

The endowment is to be used to advance vegetable gardening education and outreach through the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service, and all proceeds from the sale of produce from the flat-bed trailer overflowing with fruits and vegetables grown at nearby Titan Farms are to be donated to the endowment in honor of her love of gardening.

“Jeannette was well known to those who knew her for her love of gardening fresh vegetables and fruits, and the Carr Family has been and continues to be tremendous supporters of Clemson Extension,” said Extension Director Tom Dobbins. “We’re excited and honored to partner with Jeannette’s family at Titan Farms in working to continue her legacy and advance vegetable gardening across the state of South Carolina.”



