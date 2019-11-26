Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 26 November 2019 21:05 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 1557

Kyle Wayne Way



Greenwood Man

Sentenced To 15 Years



Kyle Wayne Way, of Greenwood, was found guilty Thurs., Nov,. 21, by a Saluda County Jury for sexually assaulting a minor child on multiple occasions.

Way, age 32, was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 3rd degree. Circuit Court Judge Walton J. McLeod IV imposed the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison after the four-day jury trial. Upon his release from prison, Way will be required to register as a sex offender and active electronic monitoring.

Eleventh Circuit Assistant Solicitor Robert E. McNair, III, who prosecuted the case, stated, “This conviction was only possible because of the strength and bravery of the survivor in this case. This sex offender is now behind bars and out of our community. We are grateful to see justice served today.”

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation on October 13, 2017, after receiving a report of sexual assaults committed against the young victim, who was thirteen (13) at the time. Investigators executed search warrants on two cell phones used to facilitate communication between the victim and the Defendant recovering evidence corroborating the sexual assaults.

The victim testified at trial and was present in court for sentencing. The victim provided a written statement during the sentencing which stated, “He wanted me to be scared of him for the rest of my life, but after all this, after I testified, I proved him wrong.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Solicitors McNair and Melanie Darko on behalf the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Captain Josh Price with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation of this case and remarked, “The Sheriff’s Office is committed to working with the Solicitor’s Office in making these cases a priority and keeping our children safe.”

Way is being transferred to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to immediately begin service of his prison sentence.







Action from Saluda - Ridge Spring-Monetta game on Aug. 30. (SHS photo by Dean Roesner)



Tigers, Trojans

In Semi-Finals

Saluda County will be well represented Friday, as Ridge Spring-Monetta and Saluda will play in their respective class’ Upper State Championship games.

Both teams defeated squads that had beaten them earlier in the season, and both will play opponents that also beat them during the year.

The Trojans, 9-4, beat Blackville-Hilda 26-24 in triple overtime Fri., Nov. 22. They will make the short trip to old rival Wagener-Salley for the Upper State game.

Saluda, 10-3, claimed its first win ever over Southside Christian, defeating the 11-1 Sabres 56-42 in Simpsonville. The Tigers will play at league foe Abbeville for the Upper State title for the fourth time in the last five years.

Kick-off for both games will be 7:30 p.m.





Bennett’s Country Christmas



John and Susan Bennett invite you to share the Holiday season at our 15th Country Christmas. This yearly walk thru’ event is offered FREE, nightly to the public during the month of December.

We are opened December 1st - December 26th,, 6pm - 9pm. Enjoy numerous lighted displays, floats and wood art. Over 200,000 individual lights. See our miniature Christmas village in Santa’s house out back, while sampling our gift of hot chocolate and treats. Santa will visit on Friday nights,(when His schedule permits), so bring your cameras.

Unfortunately, will be closed if rain, ground is too wet or heavy winds occur, so if coming from a distance, please call first.

Located at 434 Fairfax Road, Saluda County.

For more information or directions, call: 864-554-8299, or join us on Facebook at: https://www.facebook .com/countrychristmas. bennett, and send us a friend request so you can keep up with openings and closings.

Power donations are accepted, but never required.

Roadside parking. Driveway parking for the handicap.

Church Buses welcome.