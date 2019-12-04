Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 04 December 2019 16:09 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 681

UPPERSTATE CHAMPS - Saluda head football coach Stewart Young talks to his team after the Tigers upset four-time defending state champion Abbeville, 32-28, at Hite Stadium Friday. The Tigers will play Barnwell for the state title at the Benedict College stadium in Columbia Fri., Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. (Photo by Trey Fingerlin)



Tigers, Trojans In

Championships



A large portion of Saluda County will be in Columbia Fri., Dec. 6, as two local high school football teams will be playing in their respective state championship games.

Saluda will meet Barnwell at 5 p.m. at the Benedict College Stadium for the 2A title. The Ridge Spring-Monetta - Green Sea-Floyds Class A game will follow at 8 p.m. at the same site.

The two teams had remarkable similarities in getting to the championships.

•In the quarterfinals but teams claimed wins over teams that had defeated them in the regular season. After losing to Southside Christian 16-13 earlier in the year, the Tigers beat the Sabres 56-42 in the third round. RSM lost to Blackville-Hilda 42-14 during the regular season, and won in the play-offs 26-24 in triple overtime.

•The two teams continued the trend of beating teams that had defeated them during the regular season by lopsided scores, Abbeville over Saluda 48-20 and Wagener-Salley over RSM 40-6, in the Upperstate championship games.

•Both teams were seeded third in the playoffs and beat number one seeded teams from their own conference in the Upperstate championship games.

•Both teams beat undefeated teams that were ranked number one in the state in their respective classes, Abbeville 2A and Wagener-Salley 1A.

•Both teams won the Upperstate title by four points, Saluda 32-28 and RSM 26-22.

Saluda schools will dismiss early Friday, so students and faculty will have time to get to the game. The elementary schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m., and the middle and high school will dismiss at 1:00.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at Saluda High School up until 11 a.m. on Friday.





Court Clears 34 Cases



Thirty-four cases were cleared in the recent term of Saluda County General Sessions Court.

There was only two lengthy sentences.

Kyle Wayne Way, whose case was featured in last week’s paper, was sentenced to 15 years for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The other lengthy sentenced was given to Clifton Eugene Felder II, who was sentenced to ten years for assault and battery first degree. Upon service of five years, it will be reduced to three years probation.

Others sentenced on guilty pleas are as follows:

Hugo Leonel DeLeon-Juarez, domestic violence 2nd degree, time served, possession of meth, time served. Roselia Juarez Cabrera, identity fraud to obtain employment or avoid detection by law enforcement, 48 days; forgery, 48 days.

Terrence Reshon Hendrix, petit larceny $2000 or less, 30 days, suspended to time served and restitution. Brandon Nathaniel Marshall, failure to stop for blue light, three years, suspended to time served and three years probation.

Joseph Michael Demetrius Dicks, unlawful carrying of a pistol, time served. Jamie Terrell Wooden, domestic violence 3rd degree, time served.

Ny’Kel Rashad Rolland, assault & battery 3rd, time served. Benjamin Matthew Wallace, unlawful manufacture, transfer, or possession of distillery, 1st, time served.

Michael Gantt, shoplifting $2000 or less, 2 years, suspended to time served, two years probation. Kevin Lajuan Logan, possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony, two years, suspended to time served and two years probation.

Connie Sue Beard, possession of controlled substance Sched. I-V, two days. Gregory John Moore, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, five years, upon service of four days, suspended to three years probation.

Dreshawn Marquez Adams, DUS 2nd, seven days. Brandon Marvelous Daniels, possession of over one ounce of marijuana, two days.

Cruise Castillon Johnson, assault & battery 2nd degree, three years, upon service of two days, suspended to two years probation. Tobias Shykeam Daniels, grand larceny, $2000-$10,000, four years, upon service of 14 days, suspended to five years probation.

Joseph Allen Lee Whitten, assault & battery third degree, three years, upon service of 30 days, suspended to four years probation. Lacie Someillan Bennett, assault & battery third degree, time served.

Carl Aull, reckless driving, two days. Mary Elizabeth Gulledge, possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base, 1st, 30 days.

Nytreat Raheem Edwards, possession of controlled substance - MDMA, seven days. Richard Anthony Blue, domestic violence 2nd, 3 years, suspended to time served and three years probation; assault & battery 3rd degree, 3 years, suspended to time served and three years probation.

Amanda Dale Brock, use of vehicle without permission temporary, four days. Darius Deaondrick Reynolds, possession of controlled substance, 60 days.

Lisa Marie Layfield, possession of controlled substance I-V, five days or $25. Anthony Curtis Rogers, DUI 1st, four days.

Teri Elizabeth Edwards, possession of controlled substance I-V, time served. Jamie Paul Lybrand, false or incomplete information to police, time served.

Patricia Drayton, reckless driving, 30 days, suspended to time served, $100 fine. Dwight Anthony Powell II, grand larceny $2000-$10,000, 10 days.

Meoshi Dawn Williams, possession of meth, 90 days. Courtney Lurk, breach of trust less than $2000, 30 days, suspended to five years probation.

Jabari Damani Bunch, possession of controlled substance, one day.

NOTICE



NOTICE

In order to allow ample time for travel for those attending the Saluda playoff game and the Ridge Spring playoff game at Benedict College, Council is closing the non-emergent offices at 1:00 P.M. on , 2019. This includes Election Office. I will be open thfrom 9 to 12 for Candidate filing.




