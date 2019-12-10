Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 21:57 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 720

STATE CHAMPS



Saluda defeated Barnwell 39-14 Friday at Benedict College’s Charlie Johnson Stadium to earn the school’s first football state championship since 1963. Story on Page 2.





Saluda Parade Saturday

Saluda’s Grinchiest Parade and Festival will be held Sat., Dec. 14. The parade begins at 11, and the festival will run most of the day. Featured, also, will be two showings of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at the Saluda Theater. Attendees are urged to walk around town and see all the Grinch displays.





Fee Ordinance Gets

Second Reading



Saluda County Council’s ordinance to establish a $25 uniform service charge for motorized vehicle users of the county roads of the county was given second reading Mon., Dec. 2.

Following a public hearing, the ordinance passed 3-1, with Vice Chairman Frank Daniel, Councilmen Wayne Grice and Jones Butler voting in favor and Councilman Justin Anderson voting against.

In the public hearing, citizens were opposed to the measure. One man suggest the Council put the fees on the owners of the big trucks that destroy the roads. He said most of those trucks are leased, so they would no pay a fee.

Most suggested the county balance the budget, rather than imposing fees.

Dr. Kathy Coleman is congratulated by Dr. Tom Dobbins, State Director of Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service.



Coleman Is Recipient Of Parris

Agricultural Leadership Award



COLUMBIA, SC….Dr. Kathy Coleman, Director of Clemson University’s Sandhill Research and Education Center (REC) near Columbia, SC, has been named recipient of the John W. Parris Agricultural Leadership Award by the SC Association of Agricultural Educators. The award was presented by Dr. Tom Dobbins, State Director of the Clemson University Extension Service., during the annual state conference of agricultural educators.

Dr. Coleman, a native of Hopkins, SC, earned a B.S. and an M.S. at Clemson University and a Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University. She is a recipient of the Honorary American Farmer Degree by the 700,000-member National FFA Organization.

An employee of Clemson University for 33 years, with more than 29 of those years devoted to governmental affairs, Dr. Coleman was named Director of the Sandhill Research and Education Center in 2015. She continues to assist the Clemson Public Service and Agriculture advocacy team with legislative strategies.

The 600-acre Sandhill REC is one of six Clemson University centers across the state, which are collectively known as the Clemson Experiment Station. The primary focus of the Sandhill Center is to develop research and educational programs related to agribusiness. Dr. Coleman also serves as Assistant Team Leader for the Extension Agribusiness Program. The long-term vision for the Center includes urban agriculture and conservation research unique to local soil conditions.

Dr. Coleman and her husband, Greg, reside in Saluda, SC, and they have two sons, Lewis and Thomas (deceased), and a grandson, Weyman. A member and chairman of the Saluda County School Board for a number of years, Dr. Coleman is a former chairperson of the SC School Boards Association.

The John W. Parris Agricultural Leadership Award was established several years ago by the SC Association of Agricultural Educators in honor of Mr. Parris of Columbia, SC. A graduate of Clemson University, Mr. Parris is a nationally-recognized agricultural leader and conservation visionary with more than 60 years of professional service. After retiring as Executive Director of the SC Land Resources Commission, Parris served for 15 years as Director of Public Affairs for the SC Agricultural Education Program. The first South Carolinian named to the National Conservation Hall of Fame, Parris is the only one from this state to receive the National Professional Conservationist Award. Named Man of the Year in South Carolina Agriculture by the Progressive Farmer magazine, Mr. Parris is also a recipient of the National FFA Organization’s VIP Award.

The SC Association of Agricultural Educators is a professional development organization that provides continual leadership opportunities for its members and recognizes outstanding agricultural education programs throughout the state.