Reggie Padgett, right, is pictured with Maxy Frye, Region III VP and award sponsor with Nutrien Ag Solutions.



Young Farmer Wins To State Award



Myrtle Beach, SC…..The Saluda County Young Farmer and Agribusiness Chapter was well represented at the 72nd annual convention held January 31-February 2 at the DoubleTree Resort.

During this event, Reggie Padgett was presented the Farmer & Agribusiness Award for Region II and the State. This is one of the highest awards available to a state member. Reggie manages the processing plant at Hickory Hill Milk.

The Saluda Chapter was also presented the Outstanding Chapter Award for Region II.

Officers of the Saluda Young Farmer Chapter for 2020 include President Russell Miller, Vice President Marion Black, Secretary Marlene Bushey, Treasurer Candice Miller, and Agricultural Education Instructor at Saluda High School Amanda N. Crouch, who serves as the advisor.

Membership is open to anyone with an interest in agriculture, 18 years of age or older. Meetings are held the third Thursday of each month. See www.saluday oungfarmer.org for more information.







Ben Forrest, a direct Grigsby descendant, applies preservative to the Bonham House.



Family Irony In Bonham House Donation

Several years ago a retired foreign service officer and his wife were sitting in their home in Connecticut browsing You Tube when they discovered the Bonham House.

The Bonham House, also known as Flat Grove, is the only standing original birthplace in the United States of any of the Alamo defenders. The foreign service officer’s late mother-in-law was a native Texan and an obsessed genealogist.

He had been a patient enabler of her passion as she traced her Grigsby roots on journeys that took her to England, Ireland and beyond. She had known that the brother, Enoch Grigsby, as one of her direct ancestors that eventually ended up in Texas had come to the Old Edgefield District in the mid 1700s. He settled in the Mt. Willing area which is now a part of Saluda County.

Enoch and his family had come down the Great Wagon Road from Virginia and were accompanied by the Bonhams and the “Cloud Creek Massacre” Butlers all of whom were related either by blood or marriage.

The foreign service officer and his wife, who despite her worldwide travels, still had her heart in Texas, decided to make a contribution to the Saluda County Historical Society for the Bonham House and in memory of the mother-in-law. Along with their generous donation came a copy of the mother-in-law’s extensive research on her Grigsby clan.

What followed was a “truth is stranger than fiction” story. Neither the foreign service officer or his wife knew that a direct descendant of Enoch Grisby and a very distant cousin of the wife, Colette Forrest Dragoo, had saved the Bohham House from collapsing and had been in charge of the restopration since it was given to the Historical Society. After the shock wore off for all, there was a feeling that fate had played a part.

The couple continued their generous support of the Bonham House, and their contributions enabled the society to complete a large portion of the rail fence, purchase some items for the house, to recently have the house pressure washed and preservative applied to the siding and a future project to construct an appropriate walk and help with other items.

Sadly the husband passed away a couple of years ago, but his wife has continued to support the project and has donated money for a live oak to be planted at Flat Grove in memory of her husband. Hopefully she will be able to visit the area in the not too distant future and see where many of her very distant Grigsby cousins still reside. As she said, “My mother must be dancing in heaven!”





FLOODING ON LONG ROAD - Pictured above is a flooded pasture on Long Road, following the torrential rains that began Thurs., Feb. 6. According to county Emergency Management Director Josh Morton, “We did have a number of county and state roads flooded and closed during the storm. Luckily we were spared from the most significant winds and tornados. Many of our neighboring counties were not as fortunate. We have not had any reports of damage to any homes as of this time.”