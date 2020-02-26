Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 03:10 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 457

COYOTE SPOTTED IN TOWN - The Town of Saluda posted on its Facebook page this photo of a coyote roaming on North Rudoph Street Fri., Feb. 21, and urged citizens to take caution. The animals are obviously getting bolder.



Tigers To Play

In Segra Park

The Columbia Fireflies have offered to host a baseball game between Saluda High School & Gray Collegiate Academy on Thursday, March 19th, with the 1st pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets will be available at the gate for $6 each, and the Saluda baseball program will receive the gate on that evening. This means that the more people who show up in Columbia that evening for the game, the more money raised for Saluda Tiger baseball.

What a tremendous opportunity the community to support othe baseball Tigers at a world-class facility for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many of the student athletes.

Segra Park is the home of the Columbia Fireflies, the Class A minor league affiliate of the New York Mets. Segra Park is a four-year old ballpark, and was recently chosen the single A “Ballpark Of The Decade” by Baseball Digest. Segra Park was built for $37 million, and it sits as the hub of Columbia, South Carolina’s Bull Street District revitalization project.

Now, for SHS to have been given this opportunity, the Saluda baseball program has been given the responsibility to sell 100 tickets to the Columbia Fireflies home baseball game on Sunday, May 24th, against the Asheville Tourists. The Tourists are the minor league affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

May 24th will be dubbed “Saluda Tiger Day” at Segra Park, with our baseball team being acknowledged and celebrated on the field during pre-game festivities. The tickets we are selling for 5/24 are $10 each and will include reserved seats in Segra Park’s infield bowl. The game also happens to coincide with the three-day weekend for Memorial Day, and it will be a Sunday “Splash Day,” where fans will have the chance to cool off in the Fireflies’ Splash Zone, getting hosed down by the Fireflies’ own fire truck. It certainly shapes up for what could be a tremendous day for the Saluda Tiger family.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets for the 3/19 game, simply show up to the ballpark.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets for Saluda Tiger Day on 5/24, please come visit Dr. Bryan Vacchio in the guidance office. He will be assisting Coach Horton with ticket distribution for that game.





Lady Tigers

Advance



The Saluda High girls basketball team advanced to the third round of the state playoffs with two wins last week.

The Lady Tigers defeated Southside Christian, 59-28 on Tues., and St, Joseph’s, 53-18 on Friday.

With that win, the 20-1 Tigers travelled to Kershaw to take on Andrew Jackson Monday, and won 50-34

The Lady Tigers advanced to the Upperstate Championship game Sat., Feb. 29, 11 a.m., at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

The State Championship game will be played Sat., Mar. 6, 3:30, at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.