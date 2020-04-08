Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 19:42 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 537

Candidates File



Despite the coronavirus pandemic, candidates filed to run for office in S.C. Mar. 14-30.

The primaries are still scheduled for June 9, but that is subject to change.

Saluda County voters will see several contested races.

Sheriff John Perry will be challenged in the Democratic Primary by his former Chief Deputy Chris Cockrell. The winner of that race will meet another former deputy and current Saluda police officer Josh Price, a Republican, in the Nov. General Election.

District 2 County Councilman Wayne Grice will face opposition from current Elections & Registration Board Chairman Jack Atkinson in the Republican Primary.

District 4 Councilman Jones Butler will have two opponents, former county employee Gary Therrell, and Carey Bedenbaugh, who has run for the office before, including 2012 as an independent because of the Republican party filing fiasco.

All of the senators representing the county face opposition.

District 10 Sen. Floyd Nicholson will face the winner of the Republican Primary race between Billy Garrett and Bryan Hope in the fall.

Susan J. Swanson has filed to run against District 25 Sen. Shane Massey in the Republican Primary. The winner will meet Democrat Shirley A. Green in November.

Democratic District 26 Sen. Nikki Setzler will face the Republican Primary winner, either Perry Finch or Chris Smith.

Third District U.S. Congressman Jeff Duncan, a Republican will face the winner for the Democratic Primary race, Mark D. Welch or Hosea Cleveland, in the General Election.

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has a slew of candidates seeking his office, including Republicans Duke Buckner and Joe Reynolds, who Graham will meet on the primary. Also running are Bill Bledsoe - Constitution, Jamie Harrison - Democrat, and two Libertarians who will meeting in a primary, Keenan W. Dunham and David Weikle.

Escaping opposition were District 39 House Rep. Cal Forrest, District 82 House Rep. Bill Clyburn, 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard, Probate Judge Brenda Griffith, Clerk of Court Sheri Coleman, and Coroner Keith Turner.





Body Found In County

The body of a Bamberg County man was discovered along a rural Saluda County road Sun., April 5.

The call came into dispatch at 9:30 a.m. about a body on Oakdale Drive, near the Edgefield County line.

The man was identified as Joseph Glenn Grubbs, Jr., 28, of Bamberg.

The death is under investigation by the Coroner’s office, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and SLED. An autopsy will be performed Thursday.

Coroner Keith Turner would like to thank dispatch, EMS, Sheriff’s Office, SLED and DPS for their assistance.





Saluda County Has

Four COVID-19 Cases

According to DHEC, Saluda County now has four COVID-19 cases,

The zip code chart shows there were two cases in the 29129 zip code, one in 29138 and one on 29832.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Sun., Apr. 5, announced 132 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including four additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 2,049, and those who have died to 44.