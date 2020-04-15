Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 19:13 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 351

Three Charged with Involuntary

Manslaughter after Body Found



Three individuals have been charged with involuntary manslaughter after Sheriff’s Office discovery of a body early Sunday morning, April 5.

Deputies responded along with Saluda EMS to the area of Oakdale Drive near the Edgefield County line. Upon arrival deputies found Joseph Glenn Grubbs Jr. of Greenville deceased on the shoulder of the roadway.

Sheriff Perry requested the assistance of SLED Crime Scene Unit to respond to the scene. Investigators were able to quickly identify Grubbs through fingerprints.

Investigators were able to make the first arrest Monday morning arresting Grubbs’s girlfriend Con-stance Leigh Jackson of Trenton. On Wednesday morning investigators arrested James Alex Welch of Edgefield. The third and final suspect Kaide Howell of Windsor was arrested April 9 based on the evidence that was obtained by investigators.

Sheriff Perry stated he was pleased with the swift actions of the investigators in getting the first arrest within 24 hours.

“Many cases like this take longer amounts of time in developing a suspect, but identification of the deceased as rapidly as investigators did saved us valuable time.”

All three individuals have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and are in the Saluda County Detention Center. Sheriff Perry would like to thank the Saluda County Coroner’s Office, SCDPS IEU, and SLED for their assistance in this case.





Truck Driver Dies In Accident



The driver of a tractor-trailer died in a Saluda County crash Tues., April 7.

According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 178 near Brown Road, three miles west of Batesburg-Leesville.

The 2020 Frieghtliner was traveling west on the highway when it crossed the center line, left the roadway, went into a ditch and overturned.

The driver died at the scene.

Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner identified the victim as Charles Timothy Jones, 74, a white male from Batesburg. He was employed by Amick Farms.

STORM DAMAGE - This tree fell across a portion of Dibbie Shealy’s home in The Heights section in the Town of Saluda during Monday’s early morning storm. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

Storm Batters County

An early morning storm Mon., April 13, left few sections of Saluda County damage free.

Reports kept law enforcement, DOT personnel, fire departments, power companies and EMS busy in the darkness.

Falling trees blocked roads, with the major impassable thoroughfare being the busy Batesburg Hwy. near the Hwy. 39 intersection. This blockage involved power poles and trees.

There were at least four reports of trees falling on houses. In one instance, a family was safe, but entrapped in their home.

Vehicles hitting fallen trees sent two drivers to the hospital.

In another bizarre event, the generator of a cell tower caught fire in the rain.

Power outages were widespread.





