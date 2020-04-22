Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 02:24 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 582

County Council Goes Virtual



In its most unusual meeting in history, Saluda County Council gave first reading to the 2020-21 school district and county budgets Mon., April 13.

Because of COVID-19, the meeting was not open to the public, but citizens could watch the proceedings over YouTube through a link on the County website.

Council members and staff attending the meeting kept their proper distances, while Councilman Justin Anderson “attended” the meeting virtually. In iPad was stationed when Anderson normally sits, and Anderson could be seen on the screen. There were no technical glitches in the short meeting.

The Saluda County Schools’ budget is exactly the same as last year.

The local support portion of the school district’s $19,664,537 budget is $7,551,956, minus revenues and credits reflected on tax receipts from Property Tax Relief, Homestead Exemption, Tier 3 Property Tax Relief, and Motor Carrier for a net amount of $4,867,802 from ad valorem taxes.

The county budget currently stands at $13,806,810. The difference between revenue and expenditures is $850, 514. Last year, the budget was out of balance $2,470,628 on first reading.

Piedmont Technical College is requesting $241,914. They are funded through millage and this request is not included in the above figures.

Council approved the Fair Housing Month resolution to comply with the Fair Housing plan.

A policy Council approved on use of sick leave for child care due to school closures caused by COVID-19 in March was terminated, due to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act signed into law by President Trump on March 18. It is effective April 1 through Dec. 31, 2020.

The transfer for funds from Contingency to balance the budget was approved.

Council approved freezing year-end spending. Only normal monthly bills and necessary purchases to perform the job and safely operate equipment and vehicles will be allowed. Requested purchases will be submitted to the County Director.





Saluda County Has

12 COVID-19 Cases



According to DHEC, Saluda County now has 12 COVID-19 cases, doubling the count from last week.

The latest report sys Saluda County has 12 reported cases, and 74 estimated cases

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Edgefield - 12; Aiken - 69; Greenwood - 36; Lexington - 273; Newberry - 21.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) April 19 announced 136 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4377, and those who have died to 120.

STORM DAMAGE - Marie Cockrell took this photo of storm damage at her home Mon., April 13.

April 13 Storm Report

As more storms were predicted for Sun. and Mon., April 19 and 20, here is the report on last week’s storm from Emergency Management Director Josh Morton:

“As storms moved through the county on Monday morning, we received numerous calls regarding trees and powerlines down from the storm. We also had at least six homes that received damage from trees falling on them, as well as damage to equipment at a cell phone tower in which case a tree came down on a generator causing a small fire and damaging equipment causing disruption to T-Mobile Cellular service in the area. No significant injuries were reported.

Saluda County was very fortunate to have been spared from the widespread tornado activity that affected many areas of our state. NWS reported that more than 20 tornadoes were recorded in South Carolina, with at least 6 of them being EF-3 tornadoes. This is the most EF-3 tornadoes seen in the state since 1984. As a point of reference, only about 4% of the tornadoes that impact the state of South Carolina are EF-3 or higher.”