Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 05 May 2020 21:27 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 540

MASKS PRESENTED - S.C. Senate District 10 Republican candidate Billy Garrett (wearing mask) donated masks to the Saluda County emergency workers within District 10, including Emergency Management, Sheriff’s Office, Saluda Police Department, and EMS. Garrett made the presentation at the Courthouse Fri., May 1. He then took masks to several Saluda businesses. (Standard-Sentinel photo)



Saluda County Cases

Skyrocket To 67



In three week’s time, Saluda County’s COVID-19 cases hav e increased over ten times.

The latest report said Saluda County had 67 reported cases, compared to six just two weeks ago. The report says the county had 412 estimated cases, and 479 possible cases. fity-nine of the county’s cases are in the 29138 zip code.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Edgefield - 32; Aiken - 108; Greenwood - 55; Lexington - 420; Newberry - 30.

South Carolina health officials announced 226 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 more deaths in the state on Saturday, May 2.

That brings the total number of cases to 6,489 and the number of those who have died to 267, according to data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)

South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (such as doorknobs and handrails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Additionally, residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by:

Periodically checking regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply at home

Having nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins

Getting copies and maintaining electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies, and other sources and store them, for personal reference

Talking with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings.

FACTS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, is spread mainly from person-to-person by those in close contact, or through coughing and sneezing by someone who’s infected.

Symptoms of the coronavirus can show up between two and 14 days of exposure, health officials say. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But some severe cases can lead to death.

Most people can recover from the virus at home using over-the-counter medications to treat their symptoms.





2020 Saluda High

School Graduation Plans



On Friday, May 29th at 7:00 P.M. Saluda County Schools will host its Commencement Ceremony in Bettis Herlong Stadium at Mathews Field. Please make note that due to the Coronavirus, numerous additional rules will be implemented in an effort to keep our students, families, and staff members healthy. These guidelines will be strictly enforced.

1. Each graduate will receive two tickets per the directive from state officials for family members and friends to attend the ceremony. Tickets will be required for admittance into Herlong Stadium.

2. Each attendee will be required to sit in pre-marked areas that will be six feet apart. No more than one person will be allowed to sit in each area as we are required to practice social distancing per Governor Henry Mc-Master’s orders.

3. Sanitation Stations will be set up throughout Herlong Stadium. We encourage attendees to frequently sanitize their hands and to avoid touching their faces, specifically their eyes, noses and mouths.

4. Attendees will be dismissed in shifts in an effort to prevent large crowds from forming.

5. Due to social distancing guidelines, district officials request that families take group photos at home before or after the ceremony. Participants are reminded to maintain social distancing guidelines at all times inside of Herlong Stadium and in the parking lot.

6. Graduates will be positioned several feet apart on the field in an effort to practice social distancing.

7. The ceremony will be broadcast live on Saluda Now.

Saluda County Schools thanks everyone in advance for their willingness to comply with these rules for the well-being of all involved.





Supt. Spearman Convenes

Task Force for Summer and

Fall School Operations



Columbia, S.C. – State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the convening of a task force charged with studying barriers to school operations and student learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and providing recommendations on how schools and districts can best restart in the fall.

The task force, comprised of educators and administrators representing all aspects of the K-12 public education system, will also be examining how best to proceed with summer learning activities.

”The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges to the operation of South Carolina’s public school system,” said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. “We know that virus has the potential to cause disruptions over the summer and into the next school year and want to be prepared to meet those challenges with common sense solutions that allow for continued learning while protecting the well-being of students and educators. The task force brings together some of our state’s brightest and most innovative thinkers and I look forward to seeing the recommendations they make to move our state’s education system forward.”

The task force, named AccelerateEd, will be chaired by Dr. Kathy Coleman, director of Clemson University’s Sandhill Research and Education Center and chair of the Saluda County School Board.

AccelerateED is comprised of twelve core members and will also receive input from a larger advisory group as well as the education community and general public. The task force’s first meeting