Details Category: Archives Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 18:06 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 355

Free Testing Offered With

Rapid Covid-19 Rise



With the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in Saluda County, DHEC and Self Regional Healthcare will provide no-cost, universal testing in Saluda Thursday, May 14.

The testing site will be located between Saluda Elementary School and Saluda Primary School. It will be open to everyone 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The latest report said Saluda County had 87 reported cases. The report says the county had 534 estimated cases, and 621 possible cases. Seventy-nine of the county’s cases are in the 29138 zip code. The county ranks 3rd in the state in per capita cases,

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Edgefield - 39; Aiken - 118; Greenwood - 62; Lexington - 478; Newberry - 31.

South Carolina officials announced 113 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, along with one new death.

The state has now confirmed 7,653 cases of the virus, and 331 deaths have been reported, according to data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)

South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items (such as doorknobs and handrails), and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.

Additionally, residents can prepare for a possible illness or quarantine by:

Periodically checking regular prescription drugs to ensure a continuous supply at home

Having nonprescription drugs and other health supplies on hand, including pain relievers, stomach remedies, cough and cold medicines, fluids with electrolytes, and vitamins

Getting copies and maintaining electronic versions of health records from doctors, hospitals, pharmacies, and other sources and store them, for personal reference

Talking with family members and loved ones about how they would be cared for if they got sick, or what will be needed to care for them in your home.

Individuals with signs of illness are asked to stay at home and not attend public gatherings.



Local Ramen Noodle Company, Palmetto Gourmet

Foods, Ramps Up To Meet Nationwide Demand



In less than a year, Palmetto Gourmet Foods has turned around a noodle production facility in Saluda, South Carolina, to the point where today, more employees are needed to keep up with growing demand.

Palmetto is now launching its instant ramen brands – Ramen Express & Chef Woo – and celebrating with a donation to several nearby hospitals.

“In March and April, we served over 3 million meals and production continues to ramp up requiring us to hire more employees, which is great for the community and local eco-nomy,” said Sal Tortora, Director of Operations. “We also feel it’s important to give back, so we are donating thousands of cups of our new Ramen Express to local COVID centre hospitals as a thank you to our local health care heroes (#HealthCareHeroes #NursesWeek)!”

“We are also very thankful to our employees who are our frontline heroes,” said Reza Soltanzadeh, CEO. “Palmetto employees are helping to keep America fed and shelves stocked with tasty, affordable noodles made right here in the US. We’re so proud of their efforts, and it will be a proud moment when they hand deliver the Ramen Express donations to the hospitals.”

About Palmetto

Gourmet Foods

Palmetto Gourmet Foods, located in Saluda, South Carolina, is one of the largest noodle production plants in North America. Today, the plant employs almost 100 people and is looking to hire more as they rapidly ramp up to meet nationwide demand. For more information about Palmetto, see our Palmetto Gourmet Foods Facebook page or palmettogf.com.



