GETTNG TESTED - John Sanfratello gets tested for COVID-19 from his car on Matthews Drive in Saluda Thurs., May 14. Cars began to line up at 7:30 a.m. for the free testing, sponsored by DHEC and Self Regional, which began at 9 a.m. (Photo by Wendy Cheney)

Testing Brings Saluda County

Total To 122 COVID-19 Cases



Corona virus testing in the county Thursday and Friday last week, help lead to 22 news cases of COVID-19 being added to the county totals.

The latest report said Saluda County had 122 reported cases. The report says the county had 749 estimated cases, and 171 possible cases. One hundred thirteen of the county’s cases are in the 29138 zip code. The county ranks 3rd in the state in per capita cases,

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Edgefield - 44; Aiken - 154; Greenwood - 69; Lexington - 516; Newberry - 31.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Sunday announced 163 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and five additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 8,816 and those who have died to 385.

Testing returned to Saluda on Mon., May 18, at the Matthews Drive location at Saluda Primary School.





Budgets Get

Second Readings



In their second virtual meeting the COVID-19 season, Saluda County Council gave second reading to the School District One and county budgets Mon., May 11.

The Saluda County Schools’ budget is exactly the same as last year.

The local support portion of the school district’s $19,664,537 budget is $7,551,956, minus revenues and credits reflected on tax receipts from Property Tax Relief, Homestead Exemption, Tier 3 Property Tax Relief, and Motor Carrier for a net amount of $4,867,802 from ad valorem taxes.

Council amended the school budget ordinance to change wording to “receive all funds generated by school millage.”

The county budget currently stands at $13,663,389. The difference between revenue and expenditures is $237,211.

Piedmont Technical College is requesting $241,914. They are funded through millage and this request is not included in the above figure.

Third reading was given to the ordinance amending meeting requirement for the Fire Board.

Council approved the Emergency Ordinance for COVID-19, extending a state of emergency.

Generator Services got the contract for inspection and repair of the county’s six generators.

In new business, Council entered into an agreement for the Town of Ward to assume all responsibilities for upkeep and maintenance of Ward Park.

Adroit Company was awarded the bid to upgrade the courthouse security alarm system. The $9677.90 bill comes from the public building repair account, as will the $9360 to Edwards Heating and Cooling to replace two HVAC units at the courthouse.

Generator Services got the bid to replace the automatic transfer switch at the Detention Center. The $7643.92 will be paid from the Jail Renovation Account.

Georgia Detention Services will replace the camera system at the Detention Center as a cost of $34,455.63. This, too, will come from the Jail Renovation Account.

Councilman Jones Butler’s appointment of Joan Hill to Library Board was approved. In the absence of Councilman Justin Anderson, Vice Chairman Frank Daniel announced Anderson’s reappointment nomination of Dr. Bill Sawyer of the Saluda Nursing Center Board. This was approved.