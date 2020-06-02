Details Category: Archives Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 19:27 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 439

Primaries June 9



South Carolina’s first primaries during the pandemic will be held Tues., June 9.

Social distancing and sanitizing procedures will be observed at each precinct. Guidelines are published below.

Saluda County voters will see several contested races.

Sheriff John Perry will be challenged in the Democratic Primary by his former Chief Deputy Chris Cockrell. The winner of that race will meet another former deputy and current Saluda police officer Josh Price, a Republican, in the Nov. General Election.

District 2 County Councilman Wayne Grice will face opposition from former Elections & Registration Board Chairman Jack Atkinson in the Republican Primary.

District 4 Councilman Jones Butler will have two opponents, former county employee Gary Therrell, and Carey Bedenbaugh.

All of the senators representing the county face opposition.

District 10 Sen. Floyd Nicholson will face the winner of the Republican Primary race between Billy Garrett and Bryan Hope in the fall.

Susan J. Swanson has filed to run against District 25 Sen. Shane Massey in the Republican Primary. The winner will meet Democrat Shirley A. Green in November.

Democratic District 26 Sen. Nikki Setzler will face the Republican Primary winner, either Perry Finch or Chris Smith.

Third District U.S. Congressman Jeff Duncan, a Republican will face the winner for the Democratic Primary race, Mark D. Welch or Hosea Cleveland, in the General Election.

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has a slew of candidates seeking his office, including Republicans Duke Buckner and Joe Reynolds, who Graham will meet on the primary. Also running are Bill Bled-soe - Constitution, Jamie Harrison - Democrat, and two Libertarians who will meeting in a primary, Keenan W. Dunham and David Weikle.

Escaping opposition are District 39 House Rep. Cal Forrest, District 82 House Rep. Bill Clyburn, 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard, Probate Judge Brenda Griffith, Clerk Court Sheri Coleman, and Coroner Keith Turner.



County Records First COVID-19 Death



Saluda County reported its first COVID-19 death last week.

According to the DHEC May 29, the victim was middle aged.

The latest report said Saluda County had 145 reported cases. The report says the county had 891 estimated cases, and 10363 possible cases. One hundred thiorty-five of the county’s cases are in the 29138 zip code.

Counties neighboring Saluda had the following case totals: Edgefield - 51; Aiken - 197; Greenwood - 142; Lexington - 645; Newberry - 63.

he South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced 312 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 11,861 and those who have died to 494.

South Carolinians Reminded to Take Actions to Limit Spread of COVID-19

As restrictions are reduced by reopenings, DHEC reminds South Carolinians of the importance of practicing proper health and safety steps to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

We realize that what we are asking everyone to continue to do is not easy. But what we’re calling on South Carolinians to do by continuing to practice social distancing, wearing a mask while in public, and limiting their close contacts is critical to controlling the spread of this virus, and ultimately, saving lives.

DHEC thanks all South Carolinians for their individual efforts to socially distance and take the other recommended precautions for protecting themselves and others.

Testing in South Carolina

As of May 30, a total of 206,247 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.



Saluda Town

Hall Reopens



Saluda Town Hall reopened on Monday June 1st.

Please remember to practice social distancing. Only one person is allowed in the lobby at a time. We will have signs placed outside to guide you in and out of the building safely. If you don’t want to come in, please use the dropbox on the side of the building! No cash will be taken at this time, please have your check, money order, and account number in hand when you walk in to help move the line! If you have any questions please call Saluda Town Hall.